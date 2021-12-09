Tom Holland is in the middle of Hollywood right now thanks to the imminent premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home. The 25-year-old star has become one of the biggest idols of recent times thanks to his intervention in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he still has many plans with it. During a new interview with Collider, Tom reveals that No way home was going to have Kraven the Hunter as a star villain, however, things turned around.

No way home confirmed to us several weeks ago the return of numerous Spider-Man archenemies seen in previous films of the character. Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, among others. But it seems that this was not the initial plan of Jon Watts. Holland He comments that the director had Kraven in mind for Peter Parker’s third solo adventure in the MCU and assures that it was a completely great story:

For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out with all sorts of different things. Jon [Watts] He introduced me to this Kraven movie, which was actually great. I don’t want to talk about it in case the movie ends up happening in the future, but it was fun.

Sergei Kravinov, better known as Kraven the Hunter, first appeared in # 15 of The Amazing Spider-Man in 1964 as the enemy of Spider-Man. He is a hunter and mercenary with physical improvements obtained thanks to the consumption of potions. MCU fans have been asking for his move to the big screen for years but the minds behind the company haven’t had a chance to do so. Kevin Feige looked at the potential of the multiverse and ordered that the new Spidey movie focus on just that. Wouldn’t it have been a better idea to lay the groundwork for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man villains rather than jump right into interdimensional problems? Money is money.

Without a doubt, the most anticipated of No way home is the promise about the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Men. Marvel Studios has revealed practically the entire plot through the trailers but has not given us any official confirmation of the Spider-Verse. The third and final trailer for the film opens on December 15, material that could include completely surprising images of what fans are looking forward to. Of course we won’t see three Tom holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It promises to become the highest grossing film of 2021 and nothing less could be expected. Marvel Studios does not seem to have invested much in publicity, as the hype of the fans and its abundant theories in networks seem to be enough promotion. Pre-sale tickets had the best numbers on November 29, bringing down entire websites and even selling out in many cities around the world. Everyone wants to witness the new Spider-Man, a character that has been grafted into the memory of the global collective and that continues to be a source of income for Marvel Studios, as well as a constant that marks social fluctuations in networks.

