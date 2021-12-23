Tom Holland is the star of superhero movies right now. The 25-year-old actor has worked hard in recent days to give the press every possible interview, and one of the most recent includes a very special mention of The Boys – 95%, the popular Amazon Studios series that has put an interesting twist on stories of its kind. During a round of questions with BuzzFeed Celeb, Holland declares that the story developed by Eric Kripke is one of his favorites throughout the medium.

With only two seasons, The Boys has become a media phenomenon that blows the heads of fans with each new episode. Amazon stuck to the weekly premiere, which helps the series stay popular for a few months. Tom holland is not indifferent to the euphoria of The Boys and declared that of all the franchises, that is his favorite. The official account of the series on Twitter shared screenshots of the interview with a very special message in honor of the young actor, you can see it below:

With great power comes great good taste.

With great power, there must also come great taste. pic.twitter.com/YwryIVG40Q – The Boys (@TheBoysTV) December 21, 2021

Tom holland is enjoying fame and fortune right now thanks to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, the most anticipated movie from Marvel Studios this year. According to Box Office Mojo, globally it has raised more than 700 million dollars, so it will surely become the most successful premiere of 2021. Will it be able to surpass the greatest hits of the MCU? No way home brings us back to Peter Parker as he goes through a dark moment after his identity is revealed. Of course, the most spectacular of the film was seeing three Spider-Men facing off against the most popular villains of the franchises dedicated to the character; we can’t imagine more success right now.

For its part, Eric Kripke continues with the post-production of The Boys. The series is based on the comic book series written by Garth Ennis. Since its arrival on the Prime Video platform, it has become a resounding success, generating a new triumph for Amazon and consolidating a benchmark in the popular superhero stories that during the last decade have become the most consumed in the market. Unlike the products seen in Marvel Studios or DC Films, The Boys is much more crude and often critical of the cliches of the genre or the social ills observed in the United States.

In addition to talking about American history, the third season will address this current problem in which everyone is afraid of doing something wrong and being condemned on social networks. The new chapters of The Boys They still don’t have a release date on Prime Video, but rumors suggest that it will arrive sometime in 2022. What surprises await fans of this overwhelming production?

It is clear that the industry dedicated to entertainment with superheroes will not end anytime soon. The most critical of the genre must be enraged at the great success of this type of productions, which tend to displace stories of the independent type that have few opportunities to reach more and better theaters.

