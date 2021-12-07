In the following weeks all the news will be about Tom Holland and his participation in Spider-Man: No Road Home. The third installment directed by Jon Watts has the impossible task of satisfying fans who have been creating expectations for months about the appearance of other characters such as Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the Spidey versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. How much fan wishes will or will not be fulfilled will soon be known, but as that day rolls around, the inevitable debate over who is the best Spider-Man still rages and Holland himself has something to say about it.

In general, what was created by Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man – 89% is beloved by fans for being a novel adaptation that managed to appeal to comic book readers and the general public alike. Spider-Man 2 – 93% managed to improve the panorama and, to date, it is considered one of the best superhero films in history. Although Spider-Man 3 – 63% disappointed for many reasons, including the saturation of enemies and the little space to develop its stories, over the years its quality and its contribution to the franchise has been reassessed.

On the other hand, the great achievement of Andrew Garfield in his step as Spider-Man is that he is more similar to how the fans imagined him. Unfortunately The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52% made it clear that Sony didn’t really know what to do to keep the character fresh for audiences. Although two other sequels were confirmed, in the end they were canceled and the character suffered a reboot in Captain America: Civil War – 90% where Holland was first introduced. The three actors did something very different with the superhero, and they all have very good points and some negative points, as they largely depend on the vision that the directors had for their versions.

Unlike other characters that were introduced for the first time in the MCU, Spider-Man has several interpreters. The comparison seems silly, but impossible to ignore. The good thing about this is that all the actors have felt fortunate to bring the hero to life and respect what has been done to him in other installments. In a recent interview for Jake’s Take, Tom holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon promoted the latest movie and the questions about previous Spider-Man couldn’t be avoided.

Specifically, Tom holland Which scenes from the previous movies you liked the most, as villains from these versions will be featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he responded like a fan:

From Tobey’s movies, I love the final showdown between him and [Green] Goblin. I think something that I really would have liked to do with our films is the suit, his suit is torn and his mask is torn, I like that because it gives some realism to the wounds that Spider-Man can suffer.

The actor then explained his favorite detail from movies starring Andrew Garfield, although he took his time to think about it:

And in Andrew’s movies… I like the skateboard scenes, actually. I know that’s the farthest Peter Parker can be, and that it was a long way off, but I really enjoyed those sequences. I think it was very funny, I think how they approached aspects of Peter Parker’s life was very interesting, and very funny.

When Zendaya He mentioned again that in those movies there is also the idea of ​​the suit torn and damaged in a fight, Tom holland He repeats that he likes that idea a lot because it shows that Spider-Man is not invincible.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will serve to close a cycle for Tom holland, who has great respect for the character, but also wants to leave him behind at the right time. Sony executives assured days ago that a new trilogy with the actor was underway, but Marvel and Holland clarified that the matter is still being analyzed and there are several factors to take into account, and perhaps much will be clarified after the premiere of the expected one. third installment.

