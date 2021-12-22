Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is close to becoming the most successful movie of 2021 and Marvel Studios and Sony couldn’t be more delighted. The new Spider-Man adventure on the big screen is drawing applause from young and old, ensuring a bright future for the character. For his part, Tom Holland is very proud of his work and for The Hollywood Reporter he declares that his recent performance as Peter Parker will earn him an Oscar. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Tom holland He started acting at a very young age and has almost always had the opportunity to be part of the entertainment industry with ambitious projects. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 and has been a constant in the series ever since, a star adored all over the world with enormous responsibility on his shoulders. Now that we’ve seen more of his dramatic talents in No way home, Tom is confident that the performance will make possible the coveted recognition of the Academy:

I know I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye to him. But I’ve basically accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So it’s cool.

We invite you to read: Spider-Man: No Way Home is on track to become the fourth highest grossing film during its premiere

The words of Holland They are interesting, however, there are few times that an actor wins the Academy Award for his performance in a superhero movie, so we will soon find out if the members of AMPAS really take it into account or it will remain as a dream unfulfilled for Tom; The truth is that the actor is at the top of his career right now and in the future we will surely see him in other high-impact productions.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our hero, neighbor and friend is unmasked, and therefore, he is no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being someone of great power. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be. Spider-man No way home It already has one of the most successful weekend premieres in movie history and it will only be a matter of weeks before it reaches the numbers of the biggest hits in the industry.

Marvel Studios and Sony have thrown the house out the window when developing Spider-Man: No Way Home and the results are impressive. Watch out for spoilers below. The movie brought us back to the old Spider-Men and now the world wants to see more movies with them, especially with Andrew Garfield, an actor who has inspired a powerful movement in networks that is seeking the authorization and production of The Amazing Spider-Man 3; This December 25 the trends with his name will rise like foam and we will see if the studios will turn a deaf ear to the request or not.

The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an adventure with the Supreme Sorcerer who aspires to turn the fandom upside down. The study’s commitment to the multiverse is surprising and it still has many years of lifespan left. It opens on May 6, 2022.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man: No Road Home becomes the second-highest grossing premiere of all time

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');