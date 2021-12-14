Tom Holland is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now thanks to his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man. The 25-year-old actor knows he has the world at his feet but is still searching for more. During a recent interview with Comicbook, the star talks about a tentative project alongside Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, a character who recently saw the light of day through Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, the hit Disney Plus series.

Holland Y Mackie They have had an ego war for some years. It all started in 2017, when the then-Falcon performer made fun of Tom for some minor details in the MCU and he teased her back by tackling other issues in the series. That was the beginning of a battle that has not stopped until today and we constantly see both of them send messages of mockery to each other; it’s a constant game that fans love to watch. But in his most recent encounter with Comicbook, Tom admits to love a lot Mackie and that he even wants a project with him, although he does not miss the opportunity to continue the fight.

Listen, I love Anthony Mackie. If there is a Spider-Man / Captain America team in the future, then we should definitely make that happen. You know, he can brag about beating me on my own ride, which I haven’t actually ridden yet, but until he has his own ride, he has nothing. It doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

For decades, Captain America has fascinated comic book readers. Steve Rogers managed to become the idol of countless young people, but his fame was increased with the premiere of Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%. Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character became a global star and suddenly everyone loved Chris Evans. After his farewell in Avengers: Endgame – 95% Steve left Sam Wilson as the guardian of the shield and we only learned of his whereabouts until Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now that he’s the new Cap, will we see him team up with Spider-Man in the future?

Anthony Mackie He will return as the new Captain America for a fourth movie. The character will not be left without doing anything in future years and we will see him take a fundamental role in the events that follow, which promise to be more spectacular than those observed in Avengers: Endgame. For how many more years will Marvel Studios continue to make the best of its characters? Will he be able to maintain a solid argument in his extensive saga to come?

For its part, Tom holland is about to return to theaters through Spider-Man: No Road Home, the movie that has fans of the MCU completely freaked out. Although the wait has been very, very long, the public will finally witness the incredible on December 15, when the premiere exhibitions reach Mexican theaters. What everyone expects is obvious: to see three Spider-Men reunited and teaming up to face the enormous number of villains who come to threaten the dimension of the Peter played by Holland. Some fear that the film is not up to the task and is actually a show poorly orchestrated by its director. We will have to wait a few more days to find out, do you already have your tickets?

