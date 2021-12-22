For the next several weeks, Tom Holland’s name will remain one of the most popular thanks to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%. The latest arachnid film has been a huge success in every way. Fans consider that their expectations were met, critics believe that there is a breakthrough in the young actor’s work and the worldwide box office has been very generous. Although there is still much to analyze about this installment, there is also much to find out about the future of the interpreter, who is passing to a new stage of his life in every way.

With the film now in the Top 5 of the MCU, Holland has already achieved what everyone expected: to become part of the legacy of this universe. Although he entered the game “late” in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Marvel has always been clear that Spider-Man had to become more and more important to have the same status that the character has in the world of comics. Many were concerned that despite his charisma and talent, the protagonist was simply not taking an essential step toward becoming the hero everyone admires. Spider-Man: No Way Home It does just this and it was not an easy task, especially with all the excitement for the appearance of other villains and heroes in the same film.

In the end, this project became the perfect way for Tom holland It will consolidate his version of Spidey and also show that he can do a lot more. For a few years, the actor has not stopped working, but titles like The Devil at All Hours – 65% and Cherry – 27% failed to convince the critics and the public that they continued to label him as a conventional superhero. Although Uncharted will release next year, following the man of action line, Holland’s name is now high on the list of young talents.

In addition to having to constantly work on his physique to play Spider-Man, Holland has also done a lot of work promoting the film. Although many want to be part of the UCM, it is a work that requires a lot of time and energy. In an interview, the actor revealed that he doesn’t want to remain Spider-Man for much longer as he wishes to explore other roles, and hopes to eventually take a break from it all to start a family on his own terms and at the right time.

It’s hard to imagine, especially right now, Tom holland as something more than a great actor, but he knows well that things could be different and he has no problem with that. In a talk with People, the actor was questioned about his future and that led to the interpreter explaining that his love for children could easily lead him to another career:

I love children […] My dad has been a great role model for me. So I think I would have been a teacher or something.

In the same interview, the actor explained that he can’t wait to become a father. In a few years, Holland could follow in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds, who has also done a lot of work in recent years, including the Deadpool tapes – 84% and Deadpool 2 – 85%, and now they want to take time away from acting to stay home with their children. For the moment, Tom holland He has several projects on the horizon like the Fred Astaire biopic. Within the film industry, the actor has commented that he is also interested in exploring production and directing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the perfect closing for this first part of Phase 4 of Marvel. Now, fans can officially get excited about movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, and series like Moon knight Y Secret invasion. Although Sony executives confirmed that they are already working on a new Spider-Man trilogy with Tom holland, the actor clarified that this is not official yet. What does seem like a fact is that, even if there are no more Arachnid solo films, we will see him in other MCU projects.

