Few actors in superhero movies have lasted as long as Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. In 2000 he was one of the protagonists of X-Men – 81%, and in 2017 he had his masterful farewell with Logan – 93%, a film that won the support of fans and critics. Now, with Disney’s purchase of Fox, it is highly unlikely that the actor will return to the role that made him famous, but thanks to Sony’s alliance with Marvel Studios we will soon have an epic crossover in Spider-Man: Pathless. Home, where Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are supposed to be reprising their Spider-Man roles.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Tom Holland says we will see a very dark side of the hero

In the middle of the promotion of this film, the protagonist, Tom Holland, has been asked a thousand things, but one of the most interesting is the one they asked him in an interview with Geek Culture Explained (via Comic Book): Who do you think would win in a match, Wolverine from Hugh jackman or his Spider-Man? The answer was that he would kick the butt of the version that appears in Logan – 93%, however, it would be a very different case if he fought Wolverine in his prime, that of X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38%:

Are we talking about Logan’s Wolverine or the Wolverine from X-Men Origins: Wolverine? Because he would defeat that old man. With the one in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, I’d give myself a beating. I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every time because there isn’t much Spider-Man can do. Also, Spider-Man doesn’t kill people and Wolverine does, so that’s a huge bonus.

Also read: Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home almost left the multiverse for Kraven the Hunter

Thanks to the multiverse, it would not be unreasonable for Jackman’s Wolverine to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans believed that WandaVision – 95% was a confirmation that the X-Men universe was canon from Evan Peters’s appearance as Quicksilver, but it all turned out to be a bad Marvel Studios joke. In fact, rumors spread that Kevin Feige wanted Jackman back as Wolverine, but they were later disproved.

According to rumors, Marvel Studios is preparing a reboot for the X-Men, but more than two years after Disney’s purchase of Fox was finalized, there is only specific news about The Fantastic Four, which will have its own film directed by Peyton Reed. The mutants, for their part, had the end of their cinematic universe in 2019 with the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29%, a film that was a complete failure at the box office and disappointed fans and critics alike. Its director, Simon Kinberg, said in a recent interview with IGN that he has high expectations about what Marvel Studios will do with the characters:

One of the things that the MCU does so well, and that I have such deep respect as a film partner and later as a fan, is that it’s really loyal to the comics. He’s also not afraid of a more supernatural or sci-fi tonality for his movies. He does not feel the need to adjust them to a reality that is just based on our physics. I think there is something very great, liberating and spectacular about it. I think the X-Men could be very cool if you bring in elements of science fiction and even the elements beyond the Land of the X-Men.

One of the challenges that Marvel has when adapting to the X-Men is the same that it had when it did the reboot of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can strive to create something different, that does not repeat what we already saw, but essential aspects of the characters may be lost in the process. When Sony did their first Spider-Man reboot with Andrew Garfield omitted the phrase “with great power comes great responsibility,” and that of Tom holland He didn’t even have Uncle Ben.

Don’t leave without reading: Tom Holland reveals what he likes best about previous Spider-Man