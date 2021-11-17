Spider-Man: No Road Home is Peter Parker’s next adventure in the MCU and the stakes are huge. Fans of the character have been waiting for this film for months and little by little we have obtained new details about its plot. Of course Tom Holland is completely enthusiastic about the prospect, but he’s also very down to earth. During a new interview with GQ, the 25-year-old star reveals that he is not sure whether to continue with Spider-Man, and that perhaps the arrival of Miles Morales in the Marvel Studios saga is a good idea.

Tom holland started out as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. The character did not have a movie of origin in the MCU like the main Avengers, probably because of all the films already made by Sony in previous years; after all, the whole world knows how Peter Parker gets his powers. Kevin Feige introduced Spider-Man months after acquiring his abilities and relates him directly to Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor and almost father figure to the teenage superhero.

The years have passed and Peter Parker has contributed to the Avengers, however, that dependency relationship he maintained with Stark is often seen as a defect, preventing him from growing as a hero and developing his best potential. Tom holland has participated in five Marvel Studios films as Peter Parker, appeared in the post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and very soon we will see him shine in No way home. But although things seem to be fine at the moment, it seems that the actor is already looking to turn the page. Here are his recent statements:

Maybe it’s time for me to move on. Perhaps the best thing for Spider-Man is that they make a Miles Morales movie. I also have to keep Peter Parker in mind, because he is an important part of my life. If I play Spider-Man after 30, I have done something wrong.

It seems that the thoughts and feelings of Tom holland have changed over the past few years from Spider-Man. In 2019, he gave an interview to Rotten Tomatoes after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, claiming to be completely in love with the character and eager to play him for a long, long time:

Honestly, it would be Spider-Man until he can’t walk anymore. I love this character so much and it was like my childhood dream to play him. I love it, I’m really enjoying it. I really love what we can do with this movie and the people that we can touch and the amazing things that we can do with the platform that this movie gives us. So I’m really enjoying it.

These statements by Holland can confuse fans of the MCU. The actor might be going through a tough time right now, perhaps feeling really pressured by the release of No way home and the expectations you must meet. Other than his work on the MCU, Tom hasn’t had any truly successful and memorable movies in Hollywood, he’s not a present name of awards season, and he’s not working with respected filmmakers unlike other actors his age who also triumph in the film. film industry. Is it time for a change of scene?

Another possibility is that his words are just a distraction for fans to put aside the theories about the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in No way home. The second trailer for the film was released yesterday and fans noted many inconsistencies in the material, including bad editing that could have removed certain Spider-Men from the action. It opens on December 17.

