Among Spider-Man fans, there is usually division when it comes to what has been the best film adaptation of the character; some prefer the first, Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%), others the second, Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), and others to the third, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), but there seems to be something between them that unites them rather than separates them.

According to many rumors (and several clues that seem to confirm it), Spider-Man: No Road Home will bring Maguire and Garfield back across the multiverse, and all three Spider-Man will face off against confirmed villains. While more information arrives about it, we can only wait, and perhaps a new proof that the three Spidermen will be in No way home, are Holland’s statements to AP (via Heroic Hollywood).

The 25-year-old actor, who has so far played the arachnid in two solo films and three films as a supporting character, stated that he would love to work on a film alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, because there is a connection between them as they are the only three actors who have given life to Spider-Man in the cinema:

In recent years … we have met at parties and we have seen each other around. In fact, we ran into Tobey the other day at a restaurant. And I think, you know, we are the only three people who have played this character on the big screen, so there is an affiliation between us. That makes sense? … there is a common bond between the three. So every time we see each other, we feel like a long lost brother. I saw Andrew the other day at a party in LA, I gave him a big hug and he was so nice.

Garfield also recently stated in an interview with Wired that he likes her. Tom holland and it seems to him that he does a wonderful job as Spider-Man. Tobey has not commented on the matter recently, but in 2019 he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was aware of Garfield and Holland’s performances and highly appreciated them.

The idea of ​​seeing the three Spider-Men of the cinema together is not new, in 2018 when the film Spider-Man: A New Universe was released – 100% the fans were very happy, but they imagined what a live-action multiverse could be like. In 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters – 82%, and since in the trailers the villain Mysterio spoke of the multiverse, some believed that on that occasion we would see the other Spider-Man actors, but it turned out that it was all a Mysterio fraud.

However, with the idea of ​​the multiverse mentioned in a Spider-Man movie and with the fresh memory of Spider-Man: A New Universe, fans started sharing fan arts of Tom holland next to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. After what Spider-Man: No Way Home has introduced the two Spider-Man from the past, what’s next? Will we see them again in new movies? There are many unanswered questions currently, but the mere fact that we can see Maguire and Garfield on screen again is enough to fill fans with excitement.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters in the United States on December 17, while in Mexico and other countries it will be available from the 15th. However, on Tuesday the 13th the review embargo ends, so very likely that day we will find out if the two expected actors really They are back.

