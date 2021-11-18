Tom Holland speaks for the first time about his relationship with Zendaya. In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor not only told about his experience as Spider-Man, he also spoke about his relationship with Zendaya.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have stolen the world’s attention, not only because of their participation in Spider-Man, but also because a picture of the two of them kissing inside a car was released a few months ago.

The above sparked rumors of a possible romance between the protagonists of Spider-Man, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Finally, Tom Holland decided to talk about his relationship with Zendaya and clarify some points around his private life.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s love affair was an open secret until now, as the American actor confirmed during an interview with GQ that the rumors of the romance are true.

On the photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya kissing inside a car, Holland said that when a person becomes famous, their intimacy no longer depends on themselves, but on others.

Tom Holland added that one of the downsides to fame is that private moments aren’t always secret and, when they least expect it, there are images being shared with everyone.

On the other hand, the Spider-Man interpreter revealed that he and Zendaya did not speak before about their love relationship because they did not want to.

Finally, Tom Holland expressed that he would not comment on more details about his relationship with Zendaya until she was present.

‘It’s not something I can talk about without her. I respect her too much. It’s not my story, it’s our story. And we will tell what it is when we are ready to do it together, ‘said Holland.

Also for GQ, Zendaya stated that when she saw the photo of her and Tom Holland kissing inside a car she had many mixed feelings and confessed that ‘it was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive’.

In addition, Zendaya expressed that she and Tom Holland think that the private moments that are lived as a couple are very valuable and both want those experiences to remain solely between them.

“I think loving someone is sacred and special, something to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy with the other person you love,” Zendaya concluded.

