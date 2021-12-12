It is true that these days Spider-Man is practically the center of all conversation. And although the biggest debates have arisen regarding the theories or rumors of the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with their respective Spider-Man costumes, it has also been important for the creators to make a fanservice worthy of everyone who grew up with the previous films. of the character.

In fact, thanks to many people expecting to see the connections and references to Spider-Man – 89% or The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% is that speculations are growing more and more resulting in an impressive response in the pre-sale of tickets and, surely, their income during their entire stay on the billboard. For now it is not entirely a fact that the three Peters can be seen together, but those tapes were taken into account.

The most obvious way to check is the return of Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx with their respective villains, but even the atmosphere, the shots, and the cinematic takes will set the audience in the right tone to enter each universe. If we talk in particular about the films that Sam Raimi directed, we can assure that he somehow reinvented superhero cinema.

Of course, Jon Watts could not miss that in Spider-Man: No Road Home, the ideal place to honor Raimi’s contribution to this subgenre. During a recent talk Tom Holland had with Den of Geek, the actor revealed what technique his director used to make visual references to the films that Maguire starred in, and it’s about the close-ups that became the filmmaker’s signature on those tapes in where the expression of a character or a key event such as the spider bite on Peter’s hand stood out.

I think something Jon Watts did really well is what he would call ‘Raimi-cam’. And did these push-ins [o acercamientos] really quick about the characters, which is something Sam Raimi I suppose was quite famous for, which Jon definitely respected both [franquicias] previous.

One of the first times the multiverse was mentioned was in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, but it was until Avengers: Endgame – 95% when this game began to open so that later Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84% will already go deeper into it. Truth be told, the new villains Holland will face will be exciting to audiences, even though for Peter they are people he doesn’t know. From that begins the whole adventure of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in addition to the protagonist’s confrontation with society and his maturity as a superhero.

The film will hit theaters next week, beginning its career in Mexico on December 15 and in the rest of the world from the 17th. It is worth mentioning that this film will also open the doors to the second installment of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that hits the screen in May of next year.