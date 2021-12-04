Currently, two of the figures of superhero cinema that are having more visibility in the media are Tom Holland and Henry Cavill; Although the latter is promoting the new season of The Witcher, The Man of Steel – 55% will always be present in the conversation especially after he confessed to being willing to put the suit back on. Holland, meanwhile, is the star of the moment with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home just around the corner.

The Marvel Studios film has generated a revolution among fans, and just during the day of the pre-sale of tickets it already broke several records, which paves the way for what could become the best collection of the year worldwide with everything and the pandemic. Since both stars are in full press tour, it was inevitable that at some point they would meet, and this meeting took place during the program of The Graham Norton Show where both were invited.

When it was Cavill’s turn to speak, he delved quite enthusiastically into his hobbies. Through his social networks, he has revealed his geek side, putting aside his image of a man of action. Since he showed a video in which he only built a PC, he managed to increase the public’s empathy towards him. But his passions go beyond technology and computers, he also has a notable taste for certain games that include miniature figures.

At one point in the conversation, the talk focused on Warhammer 40,000, a strategy game that is contextualized in a dystopian future that has sci-fi overtones in combination with heroic fantasy. The miniature figure set designed by Rick priestley and Andy Chambers it has been what has kept the actor’s attention, and beyond the interactive objective of these toys, Cavill has found a certain fondness for painting his own figures.

During the fragment of the interview that you can see below, who revives Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes – 95% explain how the game works and the way in which he organizes his armies to give rise to the so-called “Shadow War”. Without a doubt, the enthusiasm of the interpreter was contagious in such a way that Tom holland she couldn’t help but raise her hand to offer to play with him one day.

Henry Cavill talking about Warhammer is getting Spider-Man excited! This is the cross we need.

TO Henry cavill He is not concerned that the public or the press know about his hobbies like this, since both Instagram and his interviews on television programs have become his favorite places to share his hobbies, however simple they may seem. In addition, in a way, these games also provide her with certain knowledge or ideas for the productions in which she works as herself. The witcher.

In the meantime, it won’t be surprising if we see some social media photography of Tom holland and Cavill sitting playing, or painting the miniature figures to give them a special touch. The second season of The witcher hits Netflix at the end of December, while Spider-Man: No Way Home It hits theaters on December 15 in both Latin America and the United Kingdom, and on December 16 in the rest of the world.