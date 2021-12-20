At this point, the spoilers about Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% are the order of the day, however, if you have not seen the film yet, it is important to clarify that along these lines you could find some significant revelations about it. Now, the film directed by Jon Watts has become an event within the world of superhero cinema with its impressive reception.

It is true that much of what has been experienced with this premiere has a lot to do with the rumors and images that were revealed weeks before the launch; By potentiating the expectations of the audience, it was evident that the rooms would be bursting to confirm everything that had been previously said. Little by little, both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios were offering important glimpses of the spider-verse without confirming that it was real, but just seeing the villains of the previous films was more than enough to know what would happen.

But live-action films are not all there is to the young arachnid, in 2018 we had one of the most praised animated films of that awards season, and it was precisely Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, where beyond the impeccable animation, Sony proposed the arrival of several versions of the superhero created by Stan Lee in the same place, without taking away from Miles Morales.

Back then, some fans of the superhero wondered if in a sequel to this film Tom Holland could make a cameo with his voice giving life to the same character from the MCU, and even the other Spideys of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were considered, but It seems that at the time it was not so convincing for the company. However, everything seems to indicate that things have changed and who has already given the green light to this possibility is Chris Miller, who has served as producer of Spider-Man: A New Universe and soon in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sooner or later, people catch up and “too soon” becomes “soon enough.”

The also director of Rain of Burgers – 87% shared these words on their Twitter account, picking up a tweet from 2020 where a user asked if it was possible that the live-action actors were part of the animated spider-verse, to which Miller replied at that time that already They had pitched the proposal to Sony’s top brass, but they felt it was too early to do such a thing.

Of course, now that the spider-verse was made possible in the recent collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios bringing together the stars of each franchise and seeing the impact it had on the audience, this would be a great gamble. Also, within Spider-Man: No Way Home a very small reference has already been made about the possible existence of “a black Spider-Man in some other universe.”

For now, we will have to wait for the surprises that they will have prepared for the new animated installment of the Spider-verse with the already confirmed arrival of Spider-Woman with the voice of Issa Rae and Spider-Man 2099 played by Oscar Isaac. This movie is expected on October 7, 2022.

