Spider-Man: No Road Home hits theaters next week and its main stars are in the middle of press interviews. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon recently met with AP Entertainment to discuss the Marvel Studios film. In the middle of the conversation he proposed to Timothée Chalamet as Harry Osborn and Holland agreed that it would fit very well in the MCU. Would something like this be possible? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Everybody is eager to see No way home, the third solo adventure of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief creative officer, threw the house out of the window by hiring a significant number of actors, showing that he wants to make his mark on the big screen as he did in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. On the other hand, some fans continue to wait for iconic comic book characters such as Harry Osborn and the actors from No way home they seem to have the ideal choice for the role.

One of the great absences of the MCU is Osborn, without a doubt, the billionaire best friend of Harry Osborn who in previous adaptations of the character has appeared to later become an antagonist. Holland, Zendaya and Batalon they agreed that Chalamet It would be ideal for the role, but it was Tom who made it clear that he wants to see it on screen: “He would be a good Harry Osborn … I think it would be good to introduce him as a friend and then turn bad … He would be a good villain.”

Although Timothée Chalamet He has all the profile to be a memorable Harry Osborn, the truth is that it is unlikely to see him in such a role. The 25-year-old actor spoke to Time magazine a few weeks ago, prior to the premiere of Duna – 75%, stating that they will never accept a role in superhero movies due to the recommendation of a great movie star who they preferred not to mention directly.

One of my heroes, I can’t tell who or would kick my butt, put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice: ‘Don’t make superhero movies.’ [El éxito] it’s a combination of luck and getting good advice early in my career so I don’t get pigeonholed. […] You are just an actor.

Timothée Chalamet You do not have to worry about lack of work in the future. The actor recently released Dune, science fiction film in which he plays a young heir capable of seeing the future. The production did not do exactly well at the box office but it has the potential to become a great franchise, Warner has already authorized the sequel and will begin filming in the summer of 2022. It is clear that we will not see it in any superhero movie in the future.

For its part, Tom holland continues to shine among Marvel Studios fans as Spider-Man and next week he will enchant everyone with the premiere of his new adventure as Peter Parker. The premiere tickets sold out quickly and we will see full theaters on December 15, the official launch date in Mexico. It will arrive in the United States on December 17. Are you ready for what’s next? Marvel Studios has something very, very big in store for us.

