After the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52%, Sony wanted to take a new path for Spider-Man, and after teaming up with Marvel Studios, the superhero joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. The actor in charge of giving life to this new version was Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%), a young British actor who surprised many with his performance in The Impossible – 81%. Now, a couple of weeks before Spider-Man: No Road Home hits theaters, Holland has confessed that not being so handsome is one of the possible reasons he landed the role.

The actors who played Spider-Man in the past, Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), they weren’t the most attractive young stars of their generation either, but they can’t be said to be ugly. Holland is not either, however, he is far from melting his fans as do Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth, in charge of playing Captain America and Thor respectively.

Talking with The Graham Norton ShowTom shared an anecdote from when he went to audition for Spider-Man. The driver of the car in which he was traveling was very talkative and made the actor lose concentration, because he wanted to read his lines, but suddenly, he realized that he was seeing him in the rearview mirror in a strange way:

When I was going to my last audition, I was driving, I was very nervous and I had this driver, a lovely guy, but too honest? And he’s sitting there in the car, and he’s chatting to me non-stop, and you know I’m a polite person, but I also wanted to tell him ‘dude, please shut up, I’m trying to learn my line.’ And he’s looking at me in the mirror and doing that [finge ajustar el espejo retrovisor] and he says ‘Yes’, and he’s sitting there looking at me in a really awkward way.

The reason surprised Holland, as the driver considered him not very attractive and that increased the chances that he would be chosen to play Spider-Man: