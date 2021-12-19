Tom Holland would look to be a dad and start a family soon

The famous actor Tom Holland apparently wants to start a family and has made it known that he does not wait to be a father, something that has undoubtedly surprised his admirers and fans quite a bit.

Tom Holland recently spoke about his future plans in a new interview and becoming father It is one of them.

As you may recall, Tom Holland was involved in the art world from a very young age.

In addition to being the new Spider-Man and having acted in Avengers: Endgame, the 25-year-old actor also participated in films such as The Impossible, Cherry, Uncharted and more.

It may interest you: Tom Holland wants to be the next James Bond. Will he make it?

However, after so much success, fame and film sets, Tom feels ready to start a new phase in his life.

Thus, in a new interview, Tom spoke about his future and what he expects from his life in the coming years.

The artist made it known that he would love to take a break away from the spotlight, become a dad soon and start a beautiful family, since it has been six years of very hard work.

I have spent the last six years very focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and discovering what I want to do out of this world. “

In this way, Tom Holland delved into the subject of having children, clarifying that he adores children.

I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad, I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or party, I’m always at the children’s table hanging out. My dad has been a great role model for me. I think I inherited that from him! “

Taking into account that Tom is currently in a relationship with the beautiful actress and dancer Zendaya, fans of both celebrities do not rule out that he may start a life with him in a few years, something that would undoubtedly fascinate millions of people.

He began his theater career in 2008 playing the title character in the musical Billy Elliot.

Later, after graduating from the BRIT School in 2012, he made his film debut with the film The Impossible (2012) and achieved great acclaim by critics, after being named by the National Board of Review as the Newcomer Actor of that year. , in addition to having been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Young Actor.