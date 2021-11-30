The New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, announced this Monday that it has decided removing starting point guard Kemba Walker from the rotation. “It is a difficult decision to make but you always have to do what you think is best for the team,” Thibodeau told the media, confirming that “for now” Walker will not play with the Knicks anymore. Thibodeau also detailed that Alec Burks will start Tuesday instead of Walker for the New York game that will face his team against the Brooklyn Nets of Kevin Durant and James Harden. Burks played last Saturday as a starter – Walker did not play a minute – and had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the Knicks’ victory against the Atlanta Hawks (90-99).

Walker, 31, a four-time All-Star pick, returned to his native New York this season to be one of the Knicks’ key players. Nevertheless, your performance has been well below expectations and the statistics this season are the worst in his eleven-year career. In the 18 games he has played so far under Thibodeau, Walker has played 24.5 minutes and averaged 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. For comparison, Walker played 31.8 minutes per game in the 2020-2021 season with the Boston Celtics and had 19.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on average. Two years earlier and with the Charlotte Hornets jersey, the point guard showed the best basketball of his career with averages of 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the 2018-2019 season.

“I have great respect for who Kemba is as a person and everything he has accomplished in this league, but I have to do what I think is best for the team,” Thibodeau stressed. The coach pointed out that he contemplated the possibility of playing with three little ones as starters with Walker among them, but in the end he did not see this idea clear. With Burks at the starting point guard, Thibodeau is confident of having a greater physical and defensive presence from the start.

The Knicks are seventh in the Eastern Conference (11-9) and, in addition to Kemba Walker, the rest of their starting five (Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson) are under the scrutiny of the press and fans. for his poor performance, especially in the defensive section. On the contrary, reinforcements from the bench such as Derrick Rose, Obi Toppin or Immanuel Quickley have shone in the second unit of New York.