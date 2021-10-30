10/30/2021 at 11:22 PM CEST

Joventut overcame a difficult start to the game to end up imposing authority over Hereda San Pablo Burgos by 82-65, led by Ante Tomic (17 points and 8 rebounds) and Pau Ribas (14 points).

YOUNG, 82

(16 + 23 + 22 + 21): Guillem Vives (6), Pau Ribas (14), Joel Parra (5), Derek Willis (12), Ante Tomic (17) – starting five -, Pep Busquets (9), Vladimir Brodziansky (10), Albert Ventura (2), Andrés Feliz (5) and Simon Birgander.

HEREDA SAN PABLO BURGOS, 65

(18 + 14 + 20 + 13): Aleksej Nikolic (5), Vitor Benite (15), Xavi Rabaseda, Suleiman Braimoh (3), Stephen Zach (2) -starting five-, Dejan Kravic (10), Maksim Salash ( 11), Dani Díez (8), Tyrus Mcgee (4) and Alex Renfroe (7).

REFEREES

Martín Caballero, Rafael Serrano and Andrés Fernández. Eliminated by five fouls: Stephen Zach (37:48), from Hereda San Pablo Burgos.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the eighth day of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 3,221 spectators at the Palau d’Esports in Badalona.

La Penya, who had just won the Hamburg Towers in the Eurocup, stays at the top of the league table after adding two consecutive victories in the Endesa League for the first time, while for the Burgos it is their third consecutive defeat after a good start to the championship.

Hereda San Pablo Burgos remained close to Penya in the first quarter with the points of Salash and Kravic, but did not have continuity in their inner game, especially when Tomic was on the court, and Vitor Benite, who scored 10 points in the first half, disappearedor in the second half well defended by Pep Busquets.

La Penya did not start well having many problems to put balls in the zone to Ante Tomic, well defended by Stephen Zack, and he bet everything in attack on the triples, with former Barcelona player Pau Ribas and Joel Parra as more accurate players (10-8, min. 5 ).

The Burgos team took advantage of Tomic’s rest minutes and Birgander’s poor defense to get four up (14-18, min. 9) with Salash and Kravic adding ten points between them.

La Penya achieved a solvent victory

Ribas and Brodziansky turned the score around at the start of the second quarter with his success in the triples (27-20, min. 13), to which Tomic was added, more present in the attack with eight points, to take command of the game. A basket by Busquets put La Penya in its maximum difference (37-28, min. 18).

With Tomic intractable in both rings, San Pablo Burgos only scored by three in the last four minutes of the quarter, to go to rest seven points down (39-32). Benite, with 10 points, was the best from the Zan Tabak team in the first part.

Derek Willis led Joventut with Pau Ribas at his maximum advantage at the beginning of the third quarter (47-35, min. 12) and Brodziansky’s success kept the Badalona team around ten points ahead until the end of the quarter (61-52).

Carles Duran ended up very satisfied with his team

San Pablo Burgos responded to the good green-black defense with the triples of Mcgee and Díez (53-46, min. 28), but that was not enough for him to further tighten the score against Tomic’s points in the final minutes of the quarter.

Two triples scored by Busquets and Willis at the beginning of the last quarter put a new lead on the scoreboard (67-53, min. 32) before which the Burgos no longer had the ability to react, with their leader Vitor Benite completely annulled by Busquets while Willis, Busquets and Tomic scoring over and over again from near the rim until the final 82-65.