Joventut got a hard-working win against Casademont Zaragoza (84-78) with a sensational Ante Tomic who decided the game with his actions in the last two minutes to finish as the game’s top scorer with 23 points.

YOUNG, 84

(20 + 15 + 20 + 29): Guillem Vives (3), Pau Ribas (14), Joel Parra (8), Vladimir Brodziansky (11), Ante Tomic (24) -starting five-, Pep Busquets (5), Derek Willis (12), Albert Ventura, Andrés Feliz (5), Simon Birgander (2).

CASADEMONT ZARAGOZA, 78

(17 + 18 + 17 + 26): Rodrigo San Miguel (6), Matt Mobley (6), Dino Radoncic (15), Stan Okoye (9), Tryggvi Hlinason (8) -starting five-, Deon Thompson (10) , Hans Vanwijn (3), Adam Waczynski (20), Aleix Font and Kenan Sipahi (1).

Fernando Calatrava, Sergio Manuel and Joaquín García. Without eliminated for fouls.

Match corresponding to the tenth round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 3,858 spectators at the Palau d’Esports in Badalona.

The Zaragozans played a good game led by Adam Waczynski (20 points) and Dino Radoncic (15 points) but they could not solve the green-black pressure in the last quarter nor could they with Tomic every time he received close to the basket, especially in the second quarter in which the Croatian scored 17 points.

In a match where Joventut only scored two triples of seventeen attempts, the points of their centers were key with Tomic, Willis and Brodziansky adding 48 of the 84 points. Pau Ribas, with 14 goals and a great defense over Mobley, also had a lot to blame for the sixth green-black victory.

La Penya started up on the scoreboard (6-2, min. 2) with Parra, Ribas and Tomic scoring, but his problems in the defensive rebound, where Tomic could not with Hlinason allowed the hands to turn the score (9-10, min. 4).

A triple by Busquets returned the four points ahead of Joventut (23-19, min. 11), but the locals did not solve their problems in defense, especially under the hoops where Dino Radoncic and Triggvy Hlinason added six points each, and showed a lot of mistakes in the triple with 2 of 17 in the first half.

Vanwijn’s triple took the visitors to their maximum difference (30-34, min. 17), to which Parra and Brodziansky responded with their points to leave the scoreboard in a draw at halftime (35-35).

Ante Tomic took command in the Joventut attack in the third quarter to put eight points ahead (49-41, min. 25). La Penya was another in defense, more aggressive and pressing the front row more skillfully, which gave him the dominance of the scoreboard but not of the game.

A couple of defensive oversights that ended with a triple by Waczynski and a basket by Radoncic just under the basket lifted the visitors who turned the scoreboard (51-52, min. 29) with a partial of 4-13.

La Penya took oxygen with two actions starring Derek Willis to finish the fourth three up (55-52). The American center stretched the home advantage with a couple of individual actions that lifted the crowd from their seats (65-58, min. 33).

The Casademont Zaragoza returned to the charge after Brodziansky put La Penya in his maximum difference (70-62, min. 37) and the poor local defense on his shooters lo put two points (76-74) after a triple by Okoye 1’20 “from the end.

There Ante Tomic appeared again to solve the match with a two plus one after capturing a rebound in attack and a dunk (79-74) and Joel Parra put the finishing touch with a dunk after a steal of the ball (81-74) 34 seconds before the final honk.