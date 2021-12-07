Tommy Fury gives new details of his health problems with X-rays

Tommy Fury had to come out of his bout with Jake Paul on December 18 with a chest infection and a broken rib. They are more than enough reasons that everyone can understand why he could not enter the string for a fight. But in a recent video on social media the British boxer wanted to give new details of his health problems. Also add documentation and X-rays.

“Training camp couldn’t have been better for me for the first week, two weeks. But later I got a bacterial chest infection, which led to me hitting the gym and just not being able to breathe. I was in my training sessions, bag work sessions, whatever, I just couldn’t breathe and was coughing up huge amounts of phlegm all the time.

«It took me to sleepless nights and that lasted about four weeks because he had the mentality that he would keep training, he would get through this, he would do the fight no matter what. Four weeks passed and we decided to have a training session and I took a small hit to the body and since my body was so weak due to the virus inside of me … I instantly knew something was not right. He was vomiting from the pain, he was doubled over. I literally took my bag and went straight to the hospital, straight for an MRI, and I got the results the same day and the results revealed that had multiple rib fractures.

“Still for the next week I thought that everything would be fine, that I could fight. And later The doctor and my whole team really had to say, ‘Listen, you have a broken rib and multiple fractures, you can’t fight.’. Even now, sitting here filming this video, I still haven’t assimilated that I’m not going to fight.

“My whole focus now is to set a new fight date and get back on it. That’s all I can do right now I can’t do anything else other than fix my body as quickly as possible and find a new date for the fight with Jake Paul. There is no other fight I want out there, that’s the fight I want next. Like I said, I’m going to recover now and I hope we can set a new date for next year.

