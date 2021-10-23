Telemundo tommy ramos

Throughout the five seasons that the competition program that is broadcast on the Telemundo network, Exatlon United States, has lasted, moments, situations, drama, romances, but also unbreakable friendships have emerged between emblematic characters of successful sports reality that edition after edition has conquered the heart of the Hispanic family in the United States and the world.

And when we speak of emblematic characters, we cannot fail to refer first to the esteemed “Lord of the Rings”, Tommy Ramos. Who we all initially met in the first season giving everything for Team Famosos. The former Puerto Rican gymnast, who has carried the flag of his island around the world, won the hearts of the entire audience in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

We all witnessed the return of Ramos in the controversial fourth season of Exatlon United States, when the participants were affected by an outbreak of COVID-19 that led to the competition pausing for several weeks. At the same time, Tommy was also about to become a father for the second time, and that was the reason why the athlete decided to retire to be at home with his wife and daughters, whom he always affectionately calls “the women of his life. ”.

There is also a name that despite not being part of Exatlon United States or Telemundo, continues to be very present in the minds of the fans of the competition. It is about Erasmus Provenza, who was the host of the first four seasons, and who also shook everyone with his sudden resignation, which we publish here exclusively.

Erasmo Provenza spoke with different media and portals about this exit from the leadership of Exatlon United States, making very sensitive accusations to the production of the program, even alleging mistreatment and other facts that led him to make the decision to leave the program that opened the doors to the homes of the United States.

As well as revealing details of his resignation and what, according to him, was happening within the television program, Erasmo has been very clear in telling details of the relationships he would have formed within Exatlon United States, indicating that to this day , There are not many friends that remain within his previous job: “Those who were by my side, were for what he was, the host. I stopped being it and they all disappeared. “Friendships” in such environments are driven by interests. ” Assured.

Something that Provenza has always assured is that his great friendship that remains from his years in Exatlon United States is precisely Tommy Ramos, with whom he maintains a close friendship to this day.

Tommy recently posted a question on Instagram about how difficult the new algorithm for the social network Instagram has become, where it is very difficult to grow lately, to which Erasmo responded very sympathetically: “Let’s see. You have to make silly reels and show meat. Trust me … 😂😂😂 “

To this, Erasmus replied as follows:

How good that this friendship is maintained!

