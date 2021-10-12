Telemundo tommy ramos

Throughout the five seasons of Reality Deportivo, Exatlon United States, there have been many faces that have become emblems of the competition, not only for their athletic skills, but also for their values, principles and good attitude, which have remained in evidence during each of the long days of tough circuits, which have also been increasing in difficulty as the seasons go by.

One that we would dare to assure, is among the most beloved of Exatlon United States, is Tommy Ramos. The Puerto Rican gymnast nicknamed “The Lord of the Rings”, from his first appearance in the initial season stole everyone’s heart with his honesty, good heart and approach that both in the first, and in the fourth installment, when he showed of his sporting prowess and positioned himself as one of the most respected by the public in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

In the fourth season of Exatlon United States, a modality was carried out that in the fifth took much more force. They invited four participants from previous editions to return to the arenas to, once again, fight for the possibility of a second chance to cherish the triumph and win not only the coveted trophy, but 200,000.00 in cash.

In the case of Tommy Ramos, although it initially refreshed our memory as to why he was one of the best athletes in Exatlon United States, the fact of the birth of his youngest daughter led him to withdraw from the competition to focus on his growing family at home.

Since he left Exatlon the United States, social networks have witnessed the growth of Tommy Ramos, the father of the family, the athlete, and the businessman developing various ventures that have guaranteed not only professional growth, but also the long-awaited stability that every couple young man wait.

But in addition to work and family life, the Puerto Rican gymnast, who has represented his flag in different world events, also does not waste time in being absent to practice different extreme sports and also to get in touch with nature, because being Puerto Rican and living in “the island of enchantment”, there are many places to enjoy and take advantage of.

Recently, Ramos shared this photo, practicing rappelling in a steep waterfall, accompanied by the message: “What can I tell you … I like the extreme!” and boy is that so, this photo made it very clear!

This image is yet another evidence of the strength of the “Lord of the Rings”, who is always ready to experience the most intense emotions. Regarding this, his fans did not stop to applaud him: “That photo was brutal🔥🔥🔥🙌” said a follower, another applauded his bravery: “😮I admire those who have value and like to do it.”, While a follower said that I would never repeat the experience: “I did it once… and I understood that I shouldn’t do it again🤣🤣”.

The truth is that we love to see dear Tommy Ramos in his element and enjoying the benefits of his country.

