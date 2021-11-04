Netflix is ​​preparing to say goodbye to one of its most successful series in Latin America in recent years, ‘Narcos: Mexico’, which premieres tomorrow on the platform and which in the presentation of its final trailer anticipates an action-packed closing.

The first two seasons were focused on Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, played by Diego Luna, but the actor will no longer be part of this latest installment. Who will take the place of protagonist now will be José María Yazpik as Amado Carillo Fuentes, or better known as ‘The Lord of the Skies’, leading the viewer to witness the interior of the Juarez Cartel and the most violent side of the wars between the drug gangs.

“As the newly independent cartels struggle to survive political turmoil and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican drug lords emerges. But in this war, the truth is the first victim, and each arrest, murder and execution only drives away the real victory… ”, announces Netflix about the end of ‘Narcos: Mexico’.

“Chaos brings good opportunities,” says in the trailer the character of Amado Carrillo, one of the drug traffickers who fights for the place left vacant by Gallardo.

“A new generation of drug bosses fights for power, the press seeks the truth, and state agents walk the fine line between justice and corruption,” summarizes Netflix in the description of the official trailer that appears on the YouTube channel from the streaming service.

After last season ended with the incarceration of ‘the chief of bosses’, it will now focus on the 1990s, when the Guadalajara Cartel led by Gallardo loses its hegemony and the war begins between the different sectors that until recently times before they worked together.

The returning cast for the final season includes Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

One of the recognized faces that he will say is present in the new installment is that of Bad Bunny in the role of ‘Kitty’ Paez, a member of the gang called Narcos Juniors, characterized as a rich boy who joins the cartel for drugs, money and violence. The rest of the cast is completed with Luis Gerardo Méndez (Víctor Tapia), Alberto Guerra (Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada), Luisa Rubino (Andre Núñez), Alejandro Furth (Ramón Salgado), Lorenzo Ferro (Alex Hodoyan), José Zúñiga ( General Rebollo), Diego Calva (Arturo Beltrán Leyva), Kristen Lee Gutoskie (Dani), Beau Mirchoff (Steve Sheridan), Alberto Ammann, Yessica Borroto, Damatanyi Quintanar, Manuel Uriza and Markin López.