Tongyi Qianwen, AliBaba’s artificial intelligence that promises to compete against ChatGPT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. recently showcased its generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, its take on the technology powering chatbot sensation ChatGPT. He has named it Tongyi Qianwen.

According to a report published on the website Reutersthe Chinese company said that this AI model would be integrated into all of the company’s applications in the near future, including the well-known marketplace-type site. alibaba.com.

In a filmed demonstration, Tongyi Qianwen, which means “the truth of a thousand questions,” wrote invitation letters, planned travel itineraries, and advised buyers on the types of makeup to buy.

Tongyi Qianwen will initially be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba’s workplace messaging app, and can be used to summarize meeting notes, write emails, and compose business proposals. It will also be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba’s voice assistant.

Alibaba (Future Publishing/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

At Alibaba they believe in the future of AI

Technology will “bring about big changes in the way we produce, in the way we work, and in the way we live our lives,” CEO Daniel Zhang said at the livestreamed launch event.

AI models like Tongyi Qianwen are “the big picture to make AI more popular in the future,” Zhang added.

The cloud unit of the Chinese internet giant plans to open up Tongyi Qianwen to customers so they can build their own custom big language models and began registrations last weekend.

The presentation was quickly followed by the government’s publication of draft rules outlining how generative AI services should be managed.

The draft rules released by the Cyberspace Administration of China said the country supported innovation and popularization of technology, but generated content had to adhere to “fundamental socialist values” as well as laws on security. of data and protection of personal information.