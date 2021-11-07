11/07/2021 at 00:36 CET

Toni Bou has started the reduced X-Trial World Championship with a victory in Andorra. The Repsol Honda team rider, who is seeking his 30th world champion title, has clearly won the first of the two events, held in Andorra la Vella.

In the first heat, the Piera driver made some mistakes, finishing in fourth place with seven penalty points. However, his improvement in the second round has led him directly to the semi-final and the final, where Bou has been impeccable and has not yielded any points, finally prevailing over Adam Raga.

In two weeks, On November 21, the second and last event of the Indoor World Championship will be held, which will take place at the Palau Sant Jordi from Barcelona, ​​where Bou he will seek to revalidate the title and win his thirtieth world championship.

Toni Bou (Repsol Honda rider):

“I am super happy with this victory. After 20 months without participating in X-Trial the sensations have been strange. To compete again in front of the public and above the Andorran public has been incredible. We know that Barcelona, ​​which is also my home race, It will be very difficult and, therefore, it was very important to win here today. At the beginning I secured a point and made a mistake. But in the second lap and the final it was spectacular, not only because I did not commit penalties, but because I I felt very comfortable riding, safely and aggressively. I am very happy with my riding, but above all with the team. I want to thank you for all the work you have done this last month after winning the Outdoor World Championship, to get the bike ready for the Indoor Championship “