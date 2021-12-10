12/10/2021 at 1:16 PM CET

The most successful team in the history of the Trial, the Repsol Honda Team, presents new faces for the next season: Toni Bou will have Gabriel Marcelli as a teammate and Takahisa Fujinami assumes the functions of Team Manager.Toni Bou and Gabriel Marcelli They will be the Repsol Honda Team duo that will fight for the TrialGP and X-Trial World Championship in 2022. Little to say about the number one in the last 15 years: Toni Bou. The most successful athlete, the Trial legend, everyone’s reference will go out to defend his number that has remained intact for three decades; Bou (10/17/1986) will start as the favorite and the man to beat in his sixteenth season with the Repsol Honda Team.

And next to Toni Bou The young Galician driver will make his debut in the team this year Gabriel marcelli (02/04/2000) who joins after a successful career in Trial2, where he became World Champion in 2019, and two solid seasons in TrialGP.

Takahisa Fujinami, new team leader

The Repsol Honda Team also renews part of its staff with the incorporation of the ex-driver Takahisa Fujinami as the new team leader. After 26 active seasons in the Trials World Championship, Fujigas will go on to develop a new role within a structure he knows well. His experience in competition will be an important factor for the new challenge of which he was the World Trial Champion in 2004.

Toni Bou

This next season will be very interesting for all of us. As always, the objectives are the titles and we are continually preparing for it because the rivals always want to snatch the number one position in the world championship from us. We will continue our line of work that we have carried out these years. I want to welcome Gabriel Marcelli to the team. He is a very good driver and this year he has had great races. He will surely do well and it will be good for the team. Also congratulate Takahisa Fujinami as the new Team Manager. Your racing experience is sure to be positive for us.

Gabriel marcelli

I am more than happy to join the best trials team in the world. First of all I want to thank all my sponsors who have supported me these years, especially this last season. From now on perhaps there will be more pressure. Joining the Repsol Honda Team means assuming more responsibilities, you are in everyone’s eyes & mldr; Being Toni’s teammate, having such a good team, I think it’s going to give a lot of good times and I hope it’s a relationship that lasts for many years. I pick up the baton from Takahisa Fujinami, who has set the bar very high all these years. I will try to do my best and show that I am up to the task and I trust the work to be able to be at the top and hopefully! we can be at the top Toni Bou and I.

Takahisa fujinami

Team Manager

For me it is an honor to be able to defend, from now on, the colors of the Repsol Honda Trial Team as Team Manager. It is a great challenge for me, without a doubt. The team has achieved great successes and my intention will be to continue this long streak of titles and to collaborate in making the brand even bigger. In 2022 we added a new driver to the team: Gabriel Marcelli. He is a young pilot with great projection. In 2020 he achieved his first podium and this 2021 has ended the season in clear ascent. With his entry into the Repsol Honda Team we are sure that he will make a great leap in his sporting career. He will be the new partner of the great champion Toni Bou. He has won 30 World Champion titles and & mldr; What else can you say about someone who has won so much? Well, as always, he will seek victory in the TrialGP and X-Trial World Championships next season. The whole team is going to work to make this possible for another year!