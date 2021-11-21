11/21/2021 at 21:42 CET

.

The Barcelona pilot Toni Bou (Montesa HRC) has been proclaimed X-Trial World Champion for the fifteenth consecutive time by winning the 44th edition of the Barcelona Indoor Trial this Sunday, which was held at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona before 6,100 spectators.

In a season in which the World Cup has been cut to only two tests, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on the public in the covered pavilions, the fans have responded to the Barcelona appointment, which arrived after twenty months of absence .

Bou, a 35-year-old from Piera (Barcelona), has added his fourteenth victory in sixteen participations in the Barcelona event and his thirtieth world title (15 indoor and 15 outdoors) and his 70th victory in the World Cup and his fifteenth indoor consecutive.

The surprise already jumped in the first round, with nine riders, divided into three groups and who have contested five zones. In the third group, the Bilbao Jaime Busto (Vertigo) had only two penalty points, Toni Bou (Montesa HRC) six after a fiasco (5 points) and one foot on the ground (1 point) and Adam raga (TRRS), after a fiasco and three points per foot on the ground, eight, making him third in the group.

Jorge Casales(Gas Gas), English Toby Martin (TRRS) and Jeroni Fajardo (Sherco) were eliminated. Six pilots who were going to compete in five zones were going to the second round. Miquel Gelabert (Gas Gas) did it as sixth, Gabriel marcelli (Montesa), as fifth and the Italian Matteo grattarola (Beta) as a fourth.

The third place of Adam raga in the first round and the second of Toni Bou It caused both to dispute the second round in the same group, along with Miquel Gelabert and only one would go to the final.

If Toni Bou managed to go to the final, he would already be world champion even if he lost it against any rival, since he led the championship with 20 points and Raga was second with 15, but would be eliminated. In the other group were Jaime Busto, Matteo Grattarola and Gabriel Marcelli.

Gelabert opened the second round and added 14 penalty points and was followed by Adam Raga, who committed fiasco (5 penalty points) in the first two zones and two more points in the next three for a total of 12 points.

Toni Bou came out in third place and committed ‘fiasco’ in the second zone. He added two more points to finish with seven to go to the final and become world champion before contesting it; an unprecedented fact in a strange season.

Classification 44º Indoor Trial Barcelona

1. Toni Bou (ESP) Montesa-HRC 20 points

2. Gabriel Marcelli (ESP) Montesa 15

3. Adam Raga (ESP) TRRS 12

4. Jaime Busto (ESP) Vertigo 9

5. Miquel Gelabert (ESP) Gas Gas 6

6. Matteo Grattarola (ITA) Beta 4

7. Jeroni Fajardo (ESP) Sherco 3

8. Toby Martyn (GBR) TRRS 2

9. Jorge Casales (ESP) Gas Gas 1

General Classification World Final X-Trial 2021 (2 Events: Andorra and Barcelona)

1. Toni Bou (ESP) Montesa 20 20 40

2. Adam Raga (ESP) TRRS 15 12 27

3. Jaime Busto (ESP) Vertigo 12 9 21

4. Gabriel Marcelli (ESP) Montesa 3 15 18

5. Matteo Grattarola (ITA) Beta 9 4 13

6. Miquel Gelabert (ESP) Gas Gas 4 6 10

7. Jeroni Fajardo (ESP) Sherco 6 3 9

8. Toby Martyn (GBR) TRRS 2 2 4

9. Jorge Casales (ESP) Gas Gas 1 1 2