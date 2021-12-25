Toni Costa has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will not be able to spend this Christmas with the most important person in his life: his daughter Alaïa.

Despite having divorced Adamari López, the mother of the little girl, Costa would spend these special dates with López to give a beautiful Christmas to the fruit of the love they had.

Costa made the announcement of his positive result by publishing a series of Christmas photographs with Alaïa.

“I love having these beautiful memories with my princess, so that she always has memories with her parents. Unfortunately COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter in the world, “wrote the dancer on his Instagram account.

He also added a message for Alaïa: “Daddy loves you with all his being and I am really affected by not being by your side these days. 🥺. Even so, I will do everything possible to make you feel present, close, “he said.

Toni and Adamari’s plan was to celebrate these festivities together, as a family, for Alaïa’s well-being and so that she felt that many things remain the same as before. This is what Toni had said in an interview.

“We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we’re going to be opening the presents so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak, ”was what he had said.

His Christmas message extended his wishes to all his followers and asked them to take care of themselves on these important and emotional dates.

“We wish you happy holidays, we are healthy, which is what more important and love, which is our engine. Take good care of yourselves and enjoy such beautiful dates with your loved ones. Soon I will be back better and stronger, thank you for each of your words, comments, messages, calls and above all thank you for the love, you are the best and deserve all my respect. I love you very much! ”, Concluded the dancer.

Keep reading: Toni Costa returns home with Alaïa and with Adamari López, for Christmas

Toni Costa gave a simple advice to stop working

Adamari López will defend with the claws what he loves the most and generates various feelings in his followers

Adamari López and Alaïa posed in a beautiful Christmas set and wished everyone nice parties