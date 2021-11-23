11/23/2021 at 08:00 CET

The Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, was key in the victory (1-4) of Carlo Ancelotti’s team against Granada at the Los Cármenes Stadium with two assists. After his arrival from German football in 2014, the player has signed a total of 57 assists in LaLiga.

The German, who forms an exquisite core together with Luka Modric and Carlos Henrique Casemiro, He is the player who has distributed the most goal passes since then behind Leo Messi (98), Luis Suárez (73) and Karim Benzema (62), which currently complete the podium in the Spanish championship.

57 – Toni Kroos has given 57 assists in LaLiga with @realmadrid. Since his arrival at the white club in the summer of 2014, only Lionel Messi (98), Luis Suárez (73) and Karim Benzema (62) have given more assists than the German midfielder. Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/4HJjHcyvUA – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2021

The former Bayern player has a total of one goal and two assists so far this season 2021/22 and his statistics as a Real Madrid player amount to 23 goals and 82 assists in 329 official matches between all competitions: In LaLiga, the Germanic registers 19 goals and 59 assists in 221 games.

Real Madrid regains the leadership

Carlo Ancelotti’s team thrashed Robert Moreno’s Granada and is the leader of LaLiga after Real Sociedad’s setback (0-0) against Valencia. With 30 points out of 39 possible and a matchday pending against Athletic Club, the team from the capital has consolidated at the top of the table and is one of the great favorites for the title along with Atlético de Madrid.

The Whites have nine victories, three draws and one defeat with 32 goals in favor, the team that has achieved the most goals in the 2021/22 edition, and 14 goals against, something that leaves them as the sixth most solid team in the championship behind Athletic Club (8), Sevilla (9), Real Sociedad (10), Atlético (13) and Villarreal (13).