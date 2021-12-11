Emilio Marquiegui-Marca

Tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York, we will witness an excellent match. One of the great fighters of recent years, the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KO) who, after his surprising loss to Teófimo López losing his world belts, has remained active by defeating the Japanese last June Masayoshi Nakatani, will face none other than the former world champion, the Ghanaian Richard Commey (30-3, 27 KO).

And we will be lucky enough to experience it live and exclusively on Fight Sports Max, the Marca channel, at dawn from Saturday to Sunday.

Has been Vasyl Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KO), until their loss against Teofimo Lopez, the undisputed number one of all the weights in world boxing. With a unique track record, a double Olympic champion, a professional world champion at three weights, his boxing is an illustrated encyclopedia of what should or should not be done on top of a ring.

The loss of his world lightweight belts to the American Lopez should be labeled an error in the approach and not because of physical, much less technical, inferiority. Lomachenko fell asleep in the first rounds and lost his titles. Assuming the mistake, he returns to what was his, but does not choose the highway, he travels through muddy roads where the hard-hitting Ghanaian former world champion gets in the way Richard Commey (30-3, 27 KO).

It is not a forced fight to return to contest the title, it is self-imposed by the courage and confidence of Lomachenko. Commey, a two-time world champion, has tungsten grips, and with any loose action he will immediately unplug you as has 90% wins before the limit.

A risk that the big stars run against tough opponents who are looking for yourself and great goals that cannot be shared. The great Lomachenko should beat Commey despite the logical difficulties of a former world champion.

If Lomachenko wins, there is talk of fighting at a weight agreed with the super featherweight world champion Shakur stevenson or with the winner of a probable match between Devin haney (WBC world champion) and George Kambosos (WBA-IBF-WBO) for the unification of the four lightweight crowns.

