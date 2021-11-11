Toño Mauri returns to acting after a year of absence | Instagram

After almost a year of having doubled lung transplant, the famous actor Toño Mauri finally and fortunately returns to acting with more desire than ever to return to doing what he loves most in life.

Everything seems to indicate that he will have a special participation in the new series “Mariachis”, Together with Consuelo Duval and Pedro Fernández.

The actor and singer Antonio Mauri Villariño, better known as Toño Mauri, was seen on the set of the new series “Mariachis”, starring Pedro Fernández, Consuelo Duval, Vadhir Derbez, and his son Antonio Mauri Jr., who also helped write the script for this new story.

It should be noted that Toño Mauri is also the producer of this series, which had to stop his recordings due to the pandemic and the health problems that the actor suffered a couple of months ago.

In addition, Mauri, 57 years old, is one month away from turning one year after having undergone a double lung transplant, which kept him away from the world of acting.

In fact, in an interview with the Ventaneando program, published yesterday, he announced that he will make a cameo.

My sister Graciela also comes to make a cameo, and they are little things that will come out in due course, but we are very happy ”.

This series is being recorded in the city of Guadalajara and it is expected that it can finally be seen during the next year.

On December 15, I am one year old since my lung transplant, however until now they have worked very well. Here in Guadalajara I feel very good; the altitude is going very well for me, the weather is going very well for me ”and he stressed that the series helps him to recover and keeps him full of energy.

While as we mentioned before, his son, Antonio Mauri Jr., will also act in the series and helped write it, so it is expected to be a great story.

It is an honor to be able to be here in Guadalajara with so much mariachi, so much tradition and so much history ”. Although more details of the “Mariachis” series have not yet been revealed, it is reported that one of the locations will be the Degollado Theater in Guadalajara.

Mauri Jr, recently gave life to Julián Robles in the hit Netflix series, “Luis Miguel: the series” in which he is the contact with Frank Sinatra’s manager.