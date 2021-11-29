

Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga perform on stage at the 57th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Larry Busacca / .

The great appreciation that Tony Bennett has for Lady Gaga, who has been considered as a member of the Germonotta family for all that the American singer represents towards the composer and actress.

This is not the first time that Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have shaken viewers with their acclaimed and iconic voices. Both worked in conjunction with the album Duets II in 2011, this being Tony Bennett’s 10th album and the veteran artist collaborated with Lady Gaga on the theme song ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’.

Subsequently, the interpreter of Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House Of Gucci’ and the jazz singer-songwriter released their first album ‘Check To Check’ in 2014, and to end 2021 in style, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett released their second album ‘Love For Sale’ on September 30.

The duo managed to give a lot to talk about for more than a decade on stage, where many of their fans were really fascinated by the great chemistry that Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett exuded when they performed on stage.

Unfortunately Tony Bennett announced his retirement from music after more than 70 years of experience due to being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago. However, Bennett was able to sing one last time at Radio City Music Hall last August to celebrate her 95th birthday, and to top it all, she performed alongside Lady Gaga to crowds of people.

Seeing the great legacy that both artists have left on stage, the American network CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) premiered last Sunday One last time: An evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, a television special where the faithful viewers were able to observe an incredible concert that managed to bring together two consecrating artists, saying goodbye in what would be their last duo on stage.

At her last concert, Lady Gaga couldn’t hold back crying when talking about Tony Bennett and expressed the following: “He is my friend. He is my musical partner. And he’s the best singer in the world. And I’m counting on you, New York, to make him smile. So I hope you cheer up. I hope you scream. That you laugh. I hope you cry. That you give your soul ”.

Tony Bennett is one of the classic artists of American music who in 70 years of career sold more than 50 million records with 61 recorded materials. His collaboration with the singer was an opportunity to bring the jazz songs that accompanied him throughout his career to younger generations.

