The Lidom fan is desperate from birth, the more immediate the better for them. The bad streaks abhor it, taking into account a tournament like Lidom’s 2021-22 of only 40 games, where for the fan if things go bad, the guilty party will be the leader, while if they go good nobody remembers.

This phenomenon is the one that today as a cross the leader carries on his back Tony Diaz, foreman of the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM). Those who, after a lush start of three victories in a row, today see their streaks reversed against them with five games lost in a row.

With this, it is easy to guess what face the fans might have and what words to share, who are already questioning that as a foreman the manager has on the ball and strategies in his “little book” to take the team from the hole to the top.

The truth is that in the midst of questionable decisions against the manager, such as sending Emilio Bonifacio to touch with no out and runners at first and second base, replacing Dawel Lugo who has been hitting for a .321 batting average, finishing the inning without annotations. But outside of this, not everything that moves in the game should fall against the manager, who does not have the bat or the ball in his hands.

I said the same on the podcast. That does not exist, take the bat from Dawel Lugo to put a pinch-hitter to touch the ball and reduce the chances of scoring runs by almost .35. https://t.co/UEOkzsT1xN – Alfredo Villasmil Franceschi / Subscribe to my channel (@ ElVillasmil024) November 6, 2021

We must also emphasize the intermittence of the blue bats, this outside of what the leader could do. The 49 runners left on base by the Tigres del Licey represent the second highest mark today in Lidom, while they have been the ones with the second highest number of strikeouts (76), as well as the one with the fewest walks (only 17).

These results of the notion at the plate and acting with runners in position to score, leave a clear greater weight in the results of the team than what the leader can influence.

With a 3-5 record, today is the way to be avoided by the Tigers, who occupy the fifth place in the standings, same who in the last 2020-21 tournament occupied the sixth seed with a 13-17 mark, being left out playoffs for the first time since 2014.