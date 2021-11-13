Following Justin Gaethje’s victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268, there has been a lot of talk surrounding the lightweight title dispute. Khabib has come out on behalf of his pupil Islam Makhachev and openly criticized Gaethje’s merits.

This Thursday, Tony Ferguson joined the conversation. Although ‘El Cucuy’ did not express favoritism for any contestant, he asked Khabib not to get into an issue that does not correspond to him. Of course, in true Tony style, he took the opportunity to remind Nurmagomedov of the times he got out of their fight.

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/JsPp3CogRb – Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

On Friday morning Khabib responded to Ferguson’s words. Nurmagomedov avoided talking about the canceled fights with Tony. The Russian preferred to focus on the complicated recent past of ‘El Cucuy’ inside the cage.

For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10: 8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 12, 2021

For many, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s constant statements supporting Islam Makhachev have become open to criticism. In fact, there are those who emphasize that ‘The Eagle’ speaks more now that he is already retired, than when he was an active fighter.

