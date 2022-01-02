Tony Ferguson seems to have revealed that the UFC is looking to pit him against Michael Chandler this year.

Apparently Tony is trying to schedule his return to the Octagon. The rival who was proposed to him by the UFC was Michael Chandler. Ferguson has expressed an interest in combat on several occasions. However, the date could be the obstacle preventing the fight from being scheduled.

Now that Chandler has been insisting on seeking a match against Conor McGregor, Tony took to his social media to question whether Michael really intends to face him.

“There is my bitch! Michael Chandler, Chiefs Dana White and UFC gave me your message saying that you would be ready to face me in April / June. Looks like you’re trying to delay that butt kick I owe you for getting in line, boy. It’s fighting season, MF, become a man, champ. “

There’s My Bitch !!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April / June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin ‘I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ pic.twitter.com/Er26dEMDx6 – Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 1, 2022

Ferguson, 37, is on a three-game losing streak. After spinning 12 wins, he has been defeated by Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush.

For his part, Chandler, 35, is also on a negative streak. After beating Dan Hooker in his debut, the former Bellator champion has lost to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Michael responded to Ferguson’s words with a stern warning via social media.

Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect… you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. – Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 1, 2022

“Oh Tony. There are only a handful of guys in this game that I really respect… you are one of them. Just because of your career, not because of your current height or presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful referee. We’ll see if this fight happens. “

The duel looks interesting on paper, although it could be risky for both, as one would extend their negative streak and perhaps jeopardize their future within the UFC.

Post navigation