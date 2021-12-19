At the conclusion of the first phase of the 2021-22 season in the Dominican League With the regular series wrapping up, it’s time to start listing the top contenders for each award in the league.

Elections without passionate terms or for the fame of the individual, ElFildeo has listed a Top 3 of the main candidates for Manager of the Year from the regular series 2021-22 of LIDOM, where only the protagonists with the best results reign.

1. José Offerman (Tigres del Licey)

The foreman arrived at the blue troop with a very heavy task, under which we could well say that he has scored a 98 (we are tight-fisted). Before Offerman, the Tigres del Licey played for a record of 4 wins with 8 losses (.333).

With the arrival of the helmsman, things changed completely for the blue troop, achieving under Offerman the record of 17 victories and 11 defeats (.607), to qualify for the Round Robin from third place.

The before and after that marked the arrival of José Offerman for the blue team, is today the reason why ElFildeo nominates him as the main candidate for Manager of the Year of the 2021-22 tournament of the Dominican Winter League.

2. Fernando Tatis Sr. (Oriental Stars)

Under a 22-18 mark, the Eastern Stars classified the Round Robin in second place in the standings, although far from that second place one word defines to a greater extent what the pachyderms have done: dominance.

With Tatis as manager throughout the season the Stars take second place, ok. But far from this, we must frame the performance of a team that only in its third game in a 40-game season was in 4th or lower place. Say, matchday three was where the Stars in the entire tournament were lowest in the standings with a fourth place.

As a reference to a team that during all the games of the season were in a position in the classification, a sign of their great dominance in the game and what honors their leader in our list.

3. Luis “Pipe” Urueta (Giants of the Cibao)

Plain and simple Pipe Urueta was the winner in the entire tournament, so the winner should never be out.

Under Urueta’s command, the Gigantes del Cibao took first place in the Regular Series with a mark of 23 victories and 17 defeats, revalidating their mark of 16-14 in the 2020-21 LIDOM tournament where the team also took the first place in the leaderboard and, where his foreman was the Manager of the Year.

A group of managers above all things winners, a group of which the discussion should be called in the voting for the annual Manager of the Year award, an award in force for helmsmen at LIDOM since the 1980-81 campaign.