During this week Adidas announced its partnership with Coinbase, as well as with the Metaverso The Sandbox playing field. The offerings have a limited amount of detail so far, and it plunges the powerful apparel brand into its first major foray into crypto and blockchain technology.

A tweet from the Adidas Originals account has given us an idea of ​​what is to come, but little to no details have emerged yet. However, the crypto community on Twitter has immediately speculated about possible NFTs associated with the brand.

Morgan Stanley increases its exposure to BTC

Another of the crypto news highlights of the week is that it was known that the investment funds of the US bank Morgan Stanly have increased their exposure to Bitcoin. This by purchasing shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

According to filings from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund increased its holdings of GBTC shares by more than 63%. From 928,051 in the second quarter of 2021 to 1,520,549 shares as of September.

Additionally, filings in the company’s Growth Portfolio show that it owns 3,642,118 GBTC shares in the third quarter of 2021. An increase of 71% compared to 2,130,153 shares in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio of Global Opportunities held 1,463,714 shares of GBTC, an increase of 59% from 919,805 shares in three months.

Bitcoin overtook PayPal and will catch up with Visa and Mastercard

Blockdata, a company that provides blockchain advice to businesses and governments, stated that the Bitcoin network already moves more money than PayPal. And it estimates that its volume will exceed Mastercard and Visa in five years.

While Blockdata warns that they are networks that do not work for the same. He explains that he decided to compare the volume of money that each one handles to measure the magnitude of Bitcoin.

In the report it published on the subject, it specifies that the Bitcoin network processed around USD 489 billion per quarter in 2021. In this way, it surpasses PayPal which made around USD 302 billion.

Bitcoin too volatile to be legal tender in a country

Andrew Bailey, president of the Bank of England (or BoE), questioned El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as a currency.

“I am concerned that a country chooses as its national currency,” said Bailey on Thursday (25) during a speech at the University of Cambridge, according to Bloomberg.

Bailey’s warnings are the latest in a long list of concerns about El Salvador’s bitcoin policy.

In June, the World Bank said it would not help El Salvador develop its Bitcoin project, citing concerns about the environment and transparency. In July, the International Monetary Fund (or IMF) also warned of the decision. Suggesting that the adoption of bitcoin as a currency “raises numerous macroeconomic, financial and legal problems.”

Since President Bukele announced in June that Bitcoin would be the Central American country’s currency, his government has faced harsh criticism.

A month after the announcement, El Salvador experienced anti-bitcoin protests. In August, Salvadorans protested against Bitcoin again and thousands of people took to the streets to protest in September. However, none of this has been an impediment for the country to advance in its position of keeping Bitcoin as legal tender within the country.

