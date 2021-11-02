The crypto market is full of tokens with the potential to grow in the coming weeks, because there is much more of the world outside of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu. Let’s review them.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to know which cryptocurrencies are the ones that are going to exploit. And if it were possible to know, we would all be millionaires.

Luckily there are two factors that, together, can make a crypto revalue like foam. These are: an eye-catching design that catches the public eye (like Dogecoin); and offer a potential technological advance that is useful for the market.

Based on this principle, several experts have been quick to predict what five tokens may grow in the coming months as Shiba Inu did recently. These are the cryptocurrencies that they claim may have the potential to take off.

Solarium: It is in the top 10 of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. But experts say there is room to grow. Solana is strong due to its focus on DeFi, and its unique proof-of-stake mechanics.

It also has an ecological aspect since people can mine new currencies consuming a tenth of what you need for a Bitcoin.

Avalanche: Avalanche, along with Solana, is another example of a crypto that has a clear purpose, unlike meme coins like Dogecoin.

Avalanche is one of many projects aiming to unseat Ethereum as one of the most widely used blockchain platforms, according to crypto exchange Gemini.

Just launched a $ 220 million fund to finance the development of Avalanche, which boasts of making transactions much faster than Ethereum (4,500 transactions per second compared to approximately 13 for Ethereum).

Axie Infinity: The crypto of gamers. Experts explain that players buy monsters and make them fight each other to earn tokens, which can then be converted into real money.

During the pandemic, many Filipinos made gambling their job full time.

Samoyedcoin: Meme coins are based on the hype of the internet and therefore it is almost impossible to predict which ones will take off.

Like Dogecoin, he wears the face of a friendly dog ​​and pretends to be a light-hearted and fun ambassador for Solana.

Fetch.ai: It is a decentralized machine learning platform for applications such as asset trading, according to CoinBase. For example, one of the Fetch.ai apps helps users of the Uniswap cryptocurrency exchange automate their operations.

FET is an Ethereum-based token that powers Fetch.ai. It has gained more than 1,500% in the last year. Fetch.AI is being used to support real world applications.