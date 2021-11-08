Mercadona has a unique variety of products that, over the years, has been increasing in number in order to differentiate itself from its natural competitors. Today we make a selection for you with the best.

If you are one of those who cannot live without shopping at Mercadona, you will surely agree with us that the supermarket in eastern Spain has unique products that are very worthwhile.

His way of standing out over the years has been with good prices and with unique foods, like the ones we bring you now. If you do not know what we are talking about, very attentive, and if you are regular at Mercadona, do not miss any detail, which surely you do not know all of them.

We go with the products that you can not miss in the shopping cart, courtesy of Business Insider who are the ones who have warned us. Let’s go there!

Cheese tequeños: Mercadona’s latest revolution is cheese sticks coated in a thin and crunchy dough. They are so successful that since they went on sale, there are hundreds of Mercadona who have had to replace submissives in just a few hours.

Protein yogurts: If you are one of those who like to take care of yourself and you go to the gym, Mercadona’s protein yogurts are great because they have no fat, they give you 10 grams of protein per unit and they barely have 60 calories.

Crunchy oatmeal: For those who know that oatmeal is super healthy but find it to be awful (or bland), Mercadona devised a great way to still get this cereal into their breakfasts, making it crunchy. With 85% oats, these cereals are worth it.

Groundnut powder: The peanut is one of its nuts that are so beneficial for health, the bad thing is that they have a lot of fat. That’s where Mercadona came in by degreasing it and selling it in powder, perfect for adding to smoothies and flavoring all kinds of foods. Suitable for athletes.

Hazelnut cream: Less designed for athletes, this cream tastes like Kinder Bueno but in Nocilla format, which becomes a caloric but addictive bomb. It is worth it for a snack where we feel a sweet tooth.

Effervescent mask: One of the surprises of the summer in Mercadona cosmetics. A scrub that cleanses with bubbles. At first it did not convince much but with the passage of time it has ended up being a success.

Powdered ice cream: After two years in the ice cream section, it is already a classic that is not lacking in any house in summer. Nobody has managed to clone this flavor and sell it as a private label and that’s normal, because what Mercadona did was magic: very good and cheap.

Flor de Mayo, the mini pocket colognes: The Flor de Mayo colonies have other sales channels in companies specialized in cosmetics, but they are not sold in other supermarkets beyond Mercadona. And they are one of its most photographed and referenced products.

Undoubtedly, for those looking for something different, Mercadona has an allied supermarket, where their own brand shines strongly on its own merits.