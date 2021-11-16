11/16/2021

On at 09:00 CET

Gareth Southgate’s England has won the ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as other teams such as Spain, France or Belgium, among others, have already done.. He did it with a resounding win (0-10) against San Marino with the goals of Maguire, Fabbri (pp.), Kane (4), Smith Rowe, Mings, Abraham and Saka.

The British, who are the current runners-up in Europe after losing to Italy in the Eurocup finalThey have met expectations and will be at the next World Cup with the intention of repeating the success of 1966. They have done it with their biggest win since May 1964, when he also scored 10 goals against the United States..

10 – England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have scored 10 goals in a single game for the first time since May 1964, a 10-0 win over the United States 🇺🇸. Perfect. – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 15, 2021

The Three Lions left no room for doubt and faced the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup from the beginning of the match. Nor did Poland give great scares: they fell 1-2 to Hungary and squandered any option to put pressure on the English. With 26 points, 39 goals in favor and only three against, England is another of the teams qualified for the next World Cup.

England complies; Italy, no

Just as the British did not fail, the Italy of Roberto Mancini, current European champion, did not go from a draw to nothing against Northern Ireland and will play the play-off. The transalpinos, who already let slip the ticket against Switzerland in the previous day, confirmed the tragedy and join Portugal as those teams that did not meet the forecasts.

The impregnable Italy of Roberto Mancini relived its worst nightmare and will have to face two more qualifiers if it does not want to be left out of a World Cup again. Despite the condition of European champion and the talent of its squad, Northern Ireland was choked and left the pass on a tray to Switzerland, which did not fail (4-0) against Bulgaria.