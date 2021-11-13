11/13/2021 at 4:17 PM CET

Gareth Southgate’s team is already a part of British national team history: with a total of 41 goals so far in 2021, he has surpassed the 39 in 1908 and has signed the highest-scoring calendar year since its inception. Despite losing the final of the Eurocup in the penalty shootout, the team has lived a 2021 to frame.

The British, who exhibited themselves against Albania in a first half marked by the goals of Harry Kane (3), Maguire and Henderson, are virtually in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. With three points and six goals ahead of Poland with one match left, Southgate’s men will be in the next World Cup event except for a major catastrophe.

41 – England have scored 41 goals in 2021 – their most ever in a calendar year, overtaking their previous most of 39 in 1908. Entertainment. – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2021

The Three Lions could seal the ticket even losing in their visit to the San Marino team on the last date, as long as the positive difference in the general goal-average is maintained. It will achieve it whatever Poland does if it draws or wins against the weak Franco Varella team: they have not added any points in what we have been in the group stage and have only scored one goal, 36 against.

Waiting to enter with Germany or Denmark

England is looking for the ticket to Qatar 2022, something that teams such as Germany or Denmark have already achieved. In the absence of a day, Germans and Danes are the only two European teams that are already in the next World Cup event. So is Qatar, as the host, as well as Brazil and Argentina from South America.

The English will play their seventh consecutive World Cup: they have not missed a World Cup event since the United States 1994. As champion in the 1966 edition, where he performed at home, the results since then have not allowed him to exceed fourth place. He has been fourth twice and I have reached the quarter-finals in four and the eighth-finals in two. In the rest of the editions, it did not pass the first phase (1) or the second phase (1).