

The Storm Prediction Center reported that severe thunderstorms and tornadoes could be triggered.

The United States National Weather Service warned of a “extreme” weather threat, which could trigger severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in 8 states.

The first tornado watch is for parts of western and central Iowa, northeastern Kansas, south central Minnesota, northwestern Missouri, eastern Nebraska, and extreme southeastern South Dakota.

After the weekend tornadoes that swept through parts of Kentucky, more than 20 million Americans are expected to experience severe weather between now and tomorrow, including tornadoes and wind gusts of more than 70 miles per hour.

The potentially destructive storm system generated unusually powerful winds that could cause power outages, hamper travel and possibly generate tornadoes as it moved through parts of the central United States this afternoon, forecasters said.

It was reported that states that are on severe storm alert “Moderate” are Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, while those at risk of extreme fires are those near the South Plains.

The alert covers more than 4 million people and includes Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln, Sioux City and Des Moines.

Damaging wind gusts from storms and the likelihood of strong tornadoes are possible in the watch area this afternoon and late into the night.

Strong winds are causing damage, power outages and dangerous travel conditions in parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest a day after the same storm system sent first responders to rescue people trapped by landslides and floods in California.

Wind gusts of more than 55 mph have been reported in at least half a dozen states so far on Wednesday. Some areas have seen gusts of up to 100 mph.

The storm triggered high wind warnings across a vast swath of the country from New Mexico to Michigan, to include roughly one in 10 US residents and about 20% of the land area of ​​the lower 48 states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Waterloo IA, Cedar Falls IA, Mason City IA until 7:45 PM CST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/zwB1LmlYAe – NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) December 16, 2021

Power outages

More than 130,000 homes and businesses were without power across the state of Kansas around 7 p.m.

Also, more than 80,000 outages were reported in Colorado; about 51,000 in Iowa; 45,000 in Missouri; 23,000 in Nebraska; and 9,000 in New Mexico.

The National Weather Service reported that additional alerts are likely to be issued during the afternoon and evening of this Wednesday.

In addition, they reported that the flights to and from Garden City, Kansas were canceled, as well as the classes in the public school of that entity, due to a strong wind storm.

Biden visited Kentucky after tornadoes hit

For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, toured several areas of Kentucky on Wednesday devastated between Friday and Saturday by tornadoes that affected at least six states in the country and promised to do “whatever is necessary” to support in reconstruction tasks.

“I promise you: they will heal, we will recover,” said the president in a speech in Dawson Springs, after touring this and other locations in Kentucky severely hit by the storm, which caused at least 74 deaths in that state.

