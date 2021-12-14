In just a few minutes, the twister most devastating in recent history Kentucky reduced to rubble the 75% from the town of Dawson springs, where 95 people still continue missing, as reported by local media.

On Friday, December 10, the inhabitants of this city saw their lives disappear in moments. The strong winds destroyed their houses, churches, factories and everything in their path.

Now the recovery seems to begin, as hundreds of residents still mourn the loss of their loved ones and the destruction of their city.

Neighbors hug each other in the rubble. Photo: .

After two days of clean-up, Dawson Springs residents still have to walk through lumber, broken pipes, clothing, personal items and memorabilia from what remains of this town.

Sheila oliver, 50, is one of them.

In interview for ., the woman recounted how the passage of the tornado last Friday has left her homeless, without a car and with one of her dogs seriously injured.

“I don’t know how to put it, it was horrible, quite scary. I was praying, in fact, I was praying with a friend on the phone,” Oliver recounted in the middle.

“The death toll that they are giving is not real, they are many more,” he said and explained that he has not yet asked for help from the federal authorities, as he has dedicated himself to looking for his missing neighbors.

Sheila Oliver strokes her dogs in the rubble of her house. Photo: .

In heartbreaking testimony, Sheila recounted the attempted rescue of a boy just two years old who she heard crying under the rubble of a building and who was finally found dead.

Oliver became part of the list of the missing in the city, after a neighbor of his included it after seeing the state of destruction of his house, of which only the foundations and two chandeliers remain, the rest has been left in rubble . The woman has had to notify the authorities to clarify this error.

The experience was also terrifying for Lori mullins, who remembers crying and screaming begging for help. When he managed to leave the house, the panorama around him was eerie. “It was horrible,” he said in statements to ..

Although he has already survived other tornadoes, he said that none have been like the one he experienced last Friday.

“You cannot escape the tornado (…) if the tornado did not kill them, they died of hypothermia” lamented hopeless Sheila Oliver, who is now part of the 50% homeless townspeople in Dawson Springs.

75% of Dawson Springs disappeared in moments. Photo: .

So far it has been confirmed the death of 88 people after the passage of several tornadoes in eight states from the United States, 14 of them in four other states: six in Illinois, four in Tennessee and two in Arkansas and Missouri, according to local authorities.

The Governor of Kentucky, Andy beshearHe said at a press conference that the figures could change in the next few hours, because “we have several of our towns in rubble.”

With information from .

