The observation of marine sleeves and tornadoes is becoming more frequent on the Spanish coasts (Barcelona, ​​Alicante or the Balearic Islands, for example), but also in Italy and other Mediterranean regions.

But is this situation really due to a real increase in the frequency of these phenomena or is it simply the result of the greater diffusion that social networks and increasingly precise meteorological instruments allow?

To begin with, you have to know that tornadoes and marine sleeves are not exactly the same, even though they really may seem like it. The common characteristic that they have is that they have a column of air that rotates and that both are eddies of wind or tornadic winds. The only real difference between a tornado and a tornado lies in the storm that generated it.

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive phenomena in nature, arise from the base of storm clouds, the cumulonimbus, and are capable of generating winds of up to 500 km / h, can last hours and travel hundreds of kilometers, the most extreme are formed in the US, but also in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom and Mexico.

In Spain we have evidence of tornadoes, some quite destructive, but which occurred in uninhabited areas. They are usually between 90 and 600 meters wide, in general.

The turn on the ground is cyclonic, like the movement of children’s tops and they breathe in air from the environment, collecting everything in their path. For this reason we usually see them dark in color, due to the earth and the pieces of houses or fences that they find in their path. They move with the movement of the cloud, explains the portal eltiempo.es.

In contrast, waterspouts are normally associated with cumulus ‘congestus’They are formed on lakes and oceans but are also formed from the base of the large Cumulonimbus. Normally they are 450 meters high but can reach up to 900 meters, they can be isolated or in groups, the sign of their formation is sometimes the excess in the water of the rotating air. They draw curved paths that can last up to 15 minutes.

Tornadoes and Climate Change: What’s the Link?

Now, when we talk about tornadoes and waterspouts, what is the relationship between these phenomena and climate change? Why is your presence in the Mediterranean Sea increasing?

To answer this question you have to go to the laws of thermodynamics, which they tell us that an important parameter for a tornado to develop is sea surface temperature.

This is because a warmer sea provides more energy to a tornado, which also causes it to become particularly violent.

As long as these tornadoes remain at sea or hit areas that are not densely populated there is no problem. However, when these phenomena hit the ground, passing through inhabited centers, cities or large industrial centers, we find very serious damage and sometimes tragedies, says Daniele Ingemi, from meteored.

A recent scientific article, published in the international journal Scientific Reports, explains exactly why a sea that is warmer than normal (that is, with a temperature above the climatological average) can stimulate these phenomena, such as those observed recently in the south of Sicily.

In this scientific article, the authors take as an example the tornado that hit the port area of ​​the Italian city of Taranto and the ILVA plant on November 28, 2012, which caused one death and damages of 60 million euros.

During that tornadic event, the temperature of the Ionian Sea was around +1 ° C above the climatological average of the period (This being a very recent average, because it refers to the two decades from 1985-2005, and therefore related to a stretch in which global warming was already advanced), adds Ingemi.

The warmer the sea, the more tornadoes occur

Using the sea temperature data, they applied a high resolution meteorological model (approximately 1 km grid), which proved to be able to correctly reproduce the trajectory of the supercell which led to the tornado of Taranto.

The same authors carried out another simulation with the same exact model, but this time taking sea temperatures as a reference with values ​​close to the climatological mean of the period.

This last simulation showed how with a sea temperature of only -1 ° C (on the average, therefore), the famous supercell would not have formed and consequently the tornado would not have developed. On the contrary, as the temperature increases in +1 ° C the tornado would have been even more intense.

The study, in which researchers such as Mario Marcello Miglietta, Jordi Mazon, Vincenzo Motola and Antonello Pasini have participated, has highlighted how the Mediterranean is becoming the scene of more and more frequent violent phenomena.

Its intensity is bound to increase more rapidly once a certain temperature value is exceeded, with inevitable repercussions in our territories.

Numerous Spanish experts have already confirmed the progressive warming of the waters of the Spanish Mediterranean, which only facilitates the conditions for the appearance of tornadoes.

Reference study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-13170-0

