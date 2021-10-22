In the final part of the match, the Naranjeros de Hermosillo led by outfielder Nick Torres, who dispatched his fourth homer of the season and sent two teammates to the plate, revealed themselves against the Algodoneros de Guasave and took the victory with a closed scoreboard of four scores. by three, in order to match the particular substring.

The hitherto tournament leaders took the lead at the top of the third inning when, after a single, center fielder Forrest Allday dispatched his third double of the season to break the string of twelve zeroes that the starter had before the game. Hermosillo Wilmer Ríos.

At the height of the sixth, the Algodoneros added another annotation on the legs of Cuban Yadir Dreke thanks to the unstoppable of Miguel Guzmán.

Great job was done by the North American Jordan Kipper, starter of the Ninth Sinaloan, during four innings and Jesús Huerta in relief with six retired aut, including nine strikeouts and just four walks between them.

After the departure of Wilmer Ríos (six innings with two runs allowed and an equal number of strikeouts delivered), reliever José Miguel Ramírez Palomo allowed the first homer of the contest by Keven Lamas that gave the Algodoneros a three-run lead.

In the bottom of that same inning Nick Torres punished a pitching by reliever Yosshel Hurtado and sent him flying to put the first line on the board of the Hermosillo team.

Against reliever Rafael Córdova the orange team scored its second run thanks to Walter Ibarra’s RBI single to center field that brought Alex Flores and then against new reliever Jeff Kinley, the best player of the night Nick Torres hit center field unstoppable with the one that Norberto Obeso scored, while Walter Ibarra took advantage of an error by the outfielder in a throw to the anteroom to put the final figures for the match.

The closing of the game was in charge of Fernando Salas who after removing the first two men allowed an unstoppable and a walk to add more drama to his possible fifth game saved of the season, but with a foul fly to third base he dominated Alán López and put an end to the actions at the Sonora Stadium.