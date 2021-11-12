11/12/2021 at 15:36 CET

EP

The Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba has announced that it will carry out the division of the company’s business into three independent companies with the aim of driving profitable growth for shareholders.

The multinational will segregate its main business into two independent companies. One of these partnerships will be focused on infrastructure services, including the energy, construction, systems, batteries and digital businesses, while the other will group the electronic devices and storage business. A third company The independent company will control Toshiba’s interests in Kioxia Holdings Corporation and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

The Japanese firm expects to complete the reorganization of its activity by the second half of fiscal year 2023. Toshiba is working with the relevant authorities and their advisers to determine the most efficient way to proceed with the spin-off with the intention of carrying out the transaction in a tax-qualified structure through Japan’s recent tax reform.

“The separation will create two distinctive companies with unique business characteristics that will lead their respective industries (…) Both companies will be much better positioned to capitalize on their different market positions, priorities and growth drivers to deliver sustainable profitable growth and increased shareholder value, “the company explained.

At the same time, Toshiba intends to monetize Kioxia shares by maximizing value for shareholders with the return of net proceeds in full to shareholders as soon as possible, to the extent that doing so does not interfere with the smooth implementation of the planned spin-off.

“During our more than 140 years of historia, Toshiba has constantly evolved to stay ahead. Today’s announcement is no different. To improve our competitive positioning, each company now needs greater flexibility to address its own market opportunities and challenges, “said Satoshi Tsunakawa, Toshiba interim president and CEO.

“Our board of directors and management team strongly believe that this strategic reorganizationa is the right step for the sustainable profitable growth of each business and the best way to create additional value for our stakeholders“he added.

In this sense, the Japanese company intends to allocate all the capital that exceeds the appropriate level, which it estimates at about 100 billion yen (765 million euros) in two years, to remunerate shareholders, including share buybacks in exercises 22 and 23.

Results for the fiscal semester

In parallel to this announcement, the Japanese multinational has also reported this Friday about its account of results of the first semester of its fiscal year, ended in September.

In the first six months of your tenure, Toshiba reported net attributable profit of 59.795 million yen (458.4 million euros), which means multiplying by 17 the profits recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Net sales between April and September reached 1.546 trillion yen (11,851.2 million euros), 13% more than in the same period of the previous year. By geographical areas, sales in Japan remained practically stable at 777,449 million (5,959.6 million euros), while in the rest of Asia it grew by 28%, to 430,119 million (3,297.2 million euros).

Revenue from North America increased 26% to 175,180 million yen (1,342.9 million euros), while in Europe they grew by 41%, to 116,184 million (890.6 million euros).

In the fiscal semester, Toshiba posted a cost of goods sold of 1,139 trillion yen (8,731.2 million euros), 13% more than a year before. On the other hand, selling, general and administrative expenses experienced an increase of 1%, to 361,891 million (2,774.2 million euros).