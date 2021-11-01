We already told him around here, the Braves bullpen pa ‘pa’ MVP of this World Series making the Astros look bad, “the best offense in the MLB.”

How much has the Braves bullpen dominated Houston?

Much. So much so that we could say that that dominance of Atlanta’s reliever arms has so far defined the course of the World Series.

And don’t get ballsy, it’s not that Astros hitting has turned off: the bullpen pitchers have turned them off. Altuve, Correa, Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, Hosuton’s four offensive horses have been able to do little against the four horses of the Atlanta bull pen: Matzek, Smith, Minter and Jackson.

Pa ‘shows some numbers that we take from MLB analyst @ MQ27outs and that exemplify what this horse duel has been:

Anything else to add?

ONLY ONE HIT IN 18 matches! Look no further for explanations, if Braves is one victory away from the World Series ring today, there is the key.

Or do you have another theory?

Leaders in victories

It’s not common to see a bullpen pitcher among the leaders in playoff wins, so guess what: THE BRAVOS have two!

As you read it, two Braves bullpen pitchers are in the top 5 of this postseason win leaders:

Tyler matzek (3)

Will Smith (2) Eovaldi (2) Anderson (2) Stanek (2)

Also, with each of Atlanta’s pitchers adding two wins for a total of 5, if we consider the bull pen as one thing, NO ONE in all the playoffs has more wins than the Braves “arm barn” (you’re welcome PETA ).

Leaders in saved

This one is simple: Will Smith has 6 saves, his closest competitors have 1. Full stop.

Punch kings

It is not very common to see a reliever among the leaders in strikeouts, simply because of the number of innings they throw and the number of batters they face, imagine then what it means to see Tyler Matzek in the top 5 of leading strikeouts next to starters. legendary like Scherzer or Eovaldi.

Eovaldi (25) Scherzer (23) Fried (23) Morton (23) Matzek (20)

Also keep an eye on the data: of these 5 the only ones that have the opportunity to continue adding K’s are Fried and Matzek, so we will probably see this table move.

Effectiveness 0.0

Another one that’s simple: Will Smith has a 0.0 ERA. 10 innings pitched, zero runs received. That is all.

This entry

Perhaps when these playoff recaps are made, few moments will be more remembered than Matzek’s performance against the Dodgers.