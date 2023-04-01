Total out of control! Crossover shows what would happen in Dragon Ball if Majin Buu had absorbed Ronald McDonald

Majin Buu is one of the most terrifying villains in Dragon Ball Z. In his latest form he doesn’t say a single word; he only shows the emotions that he feels during a battle: joy to destroy, in which he laughs mercilessly, or annoyance, which he uses to destroy much more viciously.

Its power itself is already enough to terrify any of the Z Fighters, no matter how powerful it is. Without thinking twice, this demon exterminated the entire terrestrial species and then finished off the planet; he is someone you don’t want to cross paths with.

But what would happen if we add an element to its terrifying appearance? The designers of the Instagram account @Hsuan_diamond, experts in fan arts, made a fusion that we did not see coming. This is a combination that makes things quite creepy.

With a part of his elastic body, Majin Buu caught Ronald McDonald, the mascot of the famous fast food chain installed in almost the entire world.

With what need would this Dragon Ball Z villain grab a clown? We don’t know, but he did it and the result of it is much worse looking than his original look.

This fusion shows us the Buu who is thin and tall dressed in Ronald McDonald’s outfit and with a painted mouth like clowns usually have. The illustration becomes a bit parodic when they put some fries in his hand and a hamburger heading towards the character.

Majin Buu and Ronald McDonald

Majin Buu and Ronald McDonald