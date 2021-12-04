One of the rarest and most beautiful natural phenomena at the same time is about to occur on the first weekend of December, and it is the lunar eclipse on Saturday, December 4.

It should be noted that 2021 has been characterized as one of the years with a lot of movement in the astronomical field, and December was the month chosen by the star king for the last partial solar eclipse.

Related news

The event will begin at 05:29 hours UTC, and will end at 09:37 hours UTC, peaking at 07:33 hours UTC. and may be received in:

Argentina: at 02:29 am, with the peak at 04:33 am Chile: at 02:29 am, with the peak at 04:33 am Colombia: at 00:29 am, with the Maximum at 02:33 am United States (Washington DC): at 00:29 am, with the maximum point at 02:33 am Mexico (CDMX): at 23:29 pm, with the maximum point at 01 : 33 am Peru: at 00:29 am, with the peak at 02:33 am Venezuela: at 01:29 am, with the peak at 03:33 am

The natural phenomenon is the last one in 2021. Photo: AP.

However, this phenomenon will bring many changes in the zodiacal calendar, because according to astrologers, it occurs in the 12th, 22nd degree of Sagittarius, therefore, it greatly affects Capricorn and Scorpio.

It should be noted that these changes are for something good, since the eclipse of the star king will be in charge of cleaning everything to be able to start from scratch, since Aries and Leo will be the most benefited.

According to astrologer Rubén Jungbluth, he shared on his YouTube channel that the benefits of the eclipse refer to his principles of authority, leadership and his success.

It is worth mentioning that not everything is good because those who will receive the negative energy of the natural phenomenon are: Gemini, Virgo and Pisces, as they will present obstacles and financial difficulties, which they will have to overcome.

Sign alterations

All signs will be affected thanks to the solar eclipse. Photo: ..

Aries: For those born in Aries, a quality will reveal itself by which they will feel powerful, and drawn to stabilize or just visit.

Taurus: The Bullfighters will have to change what they thought was good to avoid more problems, because not everyone sees the same thing.

Gemini: Those of the sign of Gemini will enter a stage of reflection on the subject of love and do not know how to deal with the defects of that person they love.

Cancer: For cancer it is important that they analyze the daily routine because they have created a fear of facing new challenges.

Leo: Be very careful, the Leos should not get involved in projects that are not related to their interests, because their purposes will be affected.

Virgo: The effects of the eclipse put them in an uncomfortable position as they will face several vital and very important decisions.

Libra: His long-term trips and / or study are canceled thanks to the negativity of the phenomenon.

Scorpio: Scorpios have to start reflecting on the economic issue, because at some point investments keep them burdened.

Sagittarius: The time to make decisions and think about the role you want to assume in a love relationship or in society has come and it is time to face it.

Capricorn: Those born under the stars of Capricorn will want to connect with new knowledge and experiences.

Aquarium: Be at a good time to be outgoing and show a happy face to your close ones that you have quite forgotten.

Pisces: Pisces begin to set new goals and knowledge because they seek improvement.

From negative to positive energy are some of the alterations. Photo: .

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE