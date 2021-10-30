10/30/2021 at 11:56 AM CEST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United visits Tottenham on the tenth day of the Premier League with many urgencies. The historic win (0-5) against Liverpool at Old Trafford has set off all the alarms in the Red Devils board and a new defeat against Nuno Espírito Santo’s team could blow everything up.

The British, who have signed one point out of the last 12 possible in the Premier League, They are going through the worst moment of the stage of the Norwegian coach under the team’s orders: despite the arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and, above all, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United continues without finishing fuel and the situation begins to be critical. If he doesn’t beat Tottenham, he could end his time at Old Trafford.

Londoners, meanwhile, don’t arrive at the best time of the season either: lost in their last Premier League match to West Ham and have only managed one win in their last three matches. They also lost surprisingly to Vitesse in the Conference League, but they got the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after eliminating Burnley.

A necessary victory for both

The three points are vital for both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who add four and five points from the last 15 and have fallen off the Champions League positions since then.. With 15 and 14 units they march in positions 6 and 7, respectively, something that does not meet the expectations stipulated at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Tottenham starts as a theoretical favorite due to their local status and their great result against Burnley, which allows them to be in the next round of the Carabao Cup and confirm the predictions. The Red Devils, however, arrive with many more shadows and suffocating pressure on the figure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: if he doesn’t win, he could lead his last match as a Manchester United manager.